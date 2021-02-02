Nissan has revealed the first dealership to adopt its new logo and corporate look.

Van Mossel in Amsterdam has shown off the new look ahead of a gradual rollout across Europe, including the UK.

It comes as Nissan reaffirms the importance of dealers in its current and future business models.

‘While showrooms across Europe have been challenged by the coronavirus, the personal service and interaction that dealerships offer is irreplaceable,’ said Bas Bijl, commercial director of Nissan Van Mossel.

‘This new logo only highlights to customers the constant improvement that we, in partnership with Nissan, are dedicated to providing customers at any point in their retail journey.’

Jordi Vila, divisional vice president for marketing & sales operations for Nissan in Europe, added: ‘We’ve seen an accelerated shift in consumers interacting on our online platforms due to Covid-19, but physical dealerships remain an integral element for our customers.

‘Although increased digitalisation has made it possible for consumers to start their Nissan journey in new and original ways, showrooms are the main space for direct interaction with our products, technologies and services, and dealers will continue to be a pivotal physical anchor point in our sales strategy.

‘The seamless shift between online and in-vehicle engagement is central to our new Nissan retail experience as we look to meet customers where they are.’

Nissan said the new retail experience, as shown off at Van Mossel, also aims at supporting its dealer network with ‘optimised investment’ and a ‘flexible concept tailored to the showroom location and its business potential’.