Log in
Nissan engineer heading to Tokyo with Paralympics GBNissan engineer heading to Tokyo with Paralympics GB

News

Nissan Sunderland engineer is heading to Tokyo with Paralympics GB

  • Anna Nicholson, who has cerebral palsy, works on the production of Qashqai, Juke and Leaf
  • Competing in Paralympics has been her ‘dream’ for the past 10 years
  • She can’t wait to visit Japan not just as a ‘member of Paralympics GB but also team Nissan’

Time 23 seconds ago

An engineer who works at Nissan’s Sunderland plant is heading to the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Anna Nicholson, who has cerebral palsy, will represent Paralympics GB in the shot put following a series of outstanding performances in qualifying.

The 26-year-old, who works on the production of the Qashqai, Juke and Leaf models, said: ‘It’s been my dream for the last 10 years.

Advert

‘My team at Nissan have been a great support to me while I’ve been doing my training and helping me strike a great work, life and training balance.

‘I can’t wait to visit Japan, not just as a member of Paralympics GB but also team Nissan.’

Originally from Carlisle, Nicholson first displayed her exceptional talent at school and has been competing professionally since she was 15.

She has a Masters degree in chemical engineering and joined Nissan four years ago in its trim and chassis department.

Advert

Alan Johnson, vice president of manufacturing at Nissan’s Sunderland plant, said: ‘Anna is an outstanding role model and hugely valued member of the team at Nissan.

‘Her ability to combine excellence at work with hitting the highest heights as an athlete demonstrates what can be achieved through talent, hard work and exceptional dedication.

‘The team at the plant is hugely proud of Anna and we wish her the very best of luck in Tokyo.’

Nicholson leaves for Japan on August 17 and her competition will take place in the early hours of September 2.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190