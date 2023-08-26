Nissan to help make CarFest 2023 more inclusive and accessible than ever before

Nissan will help to make this year’s CarFest more accessible and inclusive than ever before.

Along with displaying its current model range at the show, the Japanese carmaker is supporting the ‘Festival Dash’ – a 2.5km fun run where all are welcome to join in while raising money for CarFest’s charity partners.

Nissan ambassador and Paralympian Richard Whitehead MBE will be taking part in the inclusive run, helping host Chris Evans kickstart the event and encouraging visitors with all physical mobility impairments to join in – whether running, walking, wheeling or being pushed.

Whitehead is a double amputee and a world record holder for the half and full marathon for a double leg amputee and a double paralympic gold medallist (2012, 2016). He also won silver in the T61 200m at the Tokyo paralympics, and is a Nissan diversity, equity and inclusion ambassador.

His work with Nissan has included the provision of running prosthetics and support to young amputees with his charity, the Richard Whitehead Foundation.

At CarFest, Nissan will also present accessible viewing platforms in the show’s music arena, aimed at offering those with disabilities or mobility concerns a place to view the live music from one of three great vantage points.

In addition, Nissan will be supporting the Sensory Pod – an immersive therapy pod at the festival – to offer an engaging and safe space for those with autism or sensory needs.

The activities are part of The Nissan Possibilities Project which uses Nissan’s technologies, resources and expertise to create more opportunities for people from underrepresented communities, with a specific focus on supporting disability and LGBTQ+ initiatives.

At CarFest, the carmaker will be showcasing the work of The Possibilities Project at CarFest while encouraging people with any impairment to join the Festival Dash.

Guests can head to the Festival Dash registration point to learn more about the work of The Possibilities Project and leave messages of support for runners on the Nissan Leaf message car.

CarFest takes place on August 25-27 at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire.

Pictured: Richard Whitehead MBE with a special Nissan Leaf which showgoers can leaves messages on to support runners in the Festival Dash