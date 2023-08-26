Log in
Nissan Possibilities ProjectNissan Possibilities Project

News

Nissan to help make CarFest 2023 more inclusive and accessible than ever before

  • Nissan is supporting the Festival Dash – a 2.5km fun run raising money for CarFest’s charity partners
  • Nissan ambassador and paralympian Richard Whitehead MBE will be taking part
  • Vital work of Nissan’s Possibilities Project will be showcased
  • CarFest runs between August 25 and 27
Advert

Time 7:10 am, August 26, 2023

Nissan will help to make this year’s CarFest more accessible and inclusive than ever before.

Along with displaying its current model range at the show, the Japanese carmaker is supporting the ‘Festival Dash’ – a 2.5km fun run where all are welcome to join in while raising money for CarFest’s charity partners.

Nissan ambassador and Paralympian Richard Whitehead MBE will be taking part in the inclusive run, helping host Chris Evans kickstart the event and encouraging visitors with all physical mobility impairments to join in – whether running, walking, wheeling or being pushed.

Advert

Whitehead is a double amputee and a world record holder for the half and full marathon for a double leg amputee and a double paralympic gold medallist (2012, 2016). He also won silver in the T61 200m at the Tokyo paralympics, and is a Nissan diversity, equity and inclusion ambassador.

His work with Nissan has included the provision of running prosthetics and support to young amputees with his charity, the Richard Whitehead Foundation.

At CarFest, Nissan will also present accessible viewing platforms in the show’s music arena, aimed at offering those with disabilities or mobility concerns a place to view the live music from one of three great vantage points.

Advert

In addition, Nissan will be supporting the Sensory Pod – an immersive therapy pod at the festival – to offer an engaging and safe space for those with autism or sensory needs.

The activities are part of The Nissan Possibilities Project which uses Nissan’s technologies, resources and expertise to create more opportunities for people from underrepresented communities, with a specific focus on supporting disability and LGBTQ+ initiatives.

At CarFest, the carmaker will be showcasing the work of The Possibilities Project at CarFest while encouraging people with any impairment to join the Festival Dash.

Guests can head to the Festival Dash registration point to learn more about the work of The Possibilities Project and leave messages of support for runners on the Nissan Leaf message car.

CarFest takes place on August 25-27 at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire.

Pictured: Richard Whitehead MBE with a special Nissan Leaf which showgoers can leaves messages on to support runners in the Festival Dash

Advert

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108