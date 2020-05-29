Nissan stalwart Tony Lewis has left his position as managing director of dealer group Westway.

Lewis will be leaving the group on Monday to ‘pursue other interest’. Staff at the dealership group have been told.

Westway is the wholly owned Nissan dealer group subsidiary in the UK and has 15 dealerships across the UK.

Lewis had been in charge of the dealer group since 2016. Before that Lewis was sales director at Nissan GB for five years.

He has previously worked for Nissan Europe and was a director for Infiniti in Northern Europe.

His replacement is due to be announced today. Car Dealer Magazine has contacted the manufacturer for comment.