Independent Kia dealership NK Motors is giving NHS staff £300 off any of its cars to thank them for everything that they’re doing during the pandemic.

It announced the special offer to celebrate reopening its dealerships in Derby and Nottingham, with NK Motor Group dealer principal Sanj Kumar saying: ‘With everything that the NHS staff have been doing for us, everyone here at NK Motors agreed that this was the perfect way to show our appreciation.

‘I’d like to say a big thank you to the NHS staff – you are all stars! Your dedication to battling the awful Covid-19 pandemic has been truly inspiring and courageous.

‘All of us at NK Motors appreciate your sacrifice and hard work.’

The discount offer runs until June 30, 2020, and all NHS staff who buy a new Kia will be offered a free standard-mileage two-year Kia care agreement. In addition, it is offering current Kia owners who work for the NHS one year’s free Kia Roadside Assistant Plus Cover. Terms and conditions apply to the care agreement and cover.

NK Motors has invested in social distancing measures at its showrooms and service centres, bringing in PPE, hand sanitisers, signs, floor markings and perspex screens.

A new click-and-collect service has also been put in place.

Kumar added: ‘From the start of the lockdown period, countless NHS staff have been working tirelessly on the frontline to care for those affected.

‘Now that official government guidance allows for dealerships to fully reopen in England, both NK Motor Group dealerships in Nottingham and Derby are using the opportunity to give back to these critical workers.’

NK Motors also launched a musical social media marketing campaign called ‘Miles of Smiles’ on May 28, saying it wanted ‘to help bring laughter and smiles to people during everything that’s happening currently’.

Starring Kumar busting some moves to a soundtrack, the video, which has already garnered more than 4,000 views, showcases the group’s click-and-collect service, with Kumar telling viewers it means they can carry on with their TikTok!