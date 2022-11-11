Nov 11: Musk warns Twitter staff; Fresh train strike looms; Armistice Day silence; Mercedes-AMG One takes record

Musk tells staff to brace for ‘difficult times’ as he warns of Twitter’s demise

Elon Musk has warned Twitter employees to prepare for ‘difficult times ahead’ that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can’t find new ways of making money.

Workers who survived last week’s mass lay-offs are facing harsher working conditions and growing uncertainty about their ability to keep Twitter running safely as it continues to lose high-level leaders responsible for data privacy, cybersecurity and complying with regulations.

Employees were also emailed by Musk on Wednesday night ordering them to stop working from home and show up in the office yesterday morning.

Train drivers to stage fresh strike in pay dispute

Train drivers at 12 operators are to stage a fresh strike in the long-running dispute over pay, threatening more travel chaos across the country.

Members of Aslef will walk out on Saturday, November 26 after the union said it was still waiting for a pay offer from the employers, despite a series of talks.

Armistice Day silence to be observed

People across the UK are set to fall silent to mark Armistice Day today.

Poignant services will be held across the country for the anniversary of the end of the First World War, and a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will attend the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire and services are also being held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.

PM says nurses’ pay demands ‘not affordable’

Rishi Sunak has said pay demands from unions representing nurses are ‘not affordable’, as the threat of strike action that will hit operations and appointments looms.

The PM said he shared the public’s ‘respect and gratitude’ for nurses, and that he was pleased health secretary Steve Barclay was meeting the Royal College of Nursing union to resolve the issue.

But he was understood to be resistant to negotiating on pay, with the union demanding an increase of at least 15 per cent compared with the £1,400 rise awarded earlier this year.

Made.com staff taking legal action over Zoom redundancies

Staff at Made.com are taking legal action against the collapsed retailer after being told over Zoom they were losing their jobs with immediate effect.

About a dozen employees have instructed law firm Aticus to pursue the legal challenge after their jobs were made redundant yesterday, despite the business being bought out of administration by Next.

The furniture retailer’s collapse will result in hundreds of job losses, with administrators PwC confirming 320 redundancies.

UK gas prices more than doubled in a week, says ONS

Gas prices in the UK have more than a doubled in the space of a week, according to new official data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that the system average price of gas rose by 110 per cent in the week to November 6 versus the previous week.

It was the biggest week-on-week increase of 2022, said the ONS.

Apprentice winner sells multi-million-pound firm he built with Lord Sugar

Apprentice winner Mark Wright who scooped the top prize and investment from Lord Alan Sugar in 2014 has sold his business.

It’s the first time one of the companies formed after the show has been successfully disposed of.

The two partners have sold digital marketing agency Climb Online to larger peer xDNA for what is believed to be in the region of £10m.

Mercedes-AMG’s One takes Nürburgring production car record

The Mercedes-AMG One has become the fastest production car to lap the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The new hypercar set an official measured time of 6:35.183 minutes, beating the previous record – set by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS – by almost 10 seconds.

Racing driver Maro Engel was behind the wheel to set the record lap, which took place on October 28 but has only now been announced.

Section of destroyed space shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe and six others.

The Kennedy Space Centre announced the discovery yesterday. Divers for a TV documentary crew first spotted the piece in March while looking for the wreckage of a Second World War plane.

Nasa verified through video that the 15ft by 15ft-plus piece was part of the shuttle that broke apart shortly after lift-off on January 28, 1986.

