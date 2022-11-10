Log in

Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer chats used cars with Black Horse ahead of big night

  • Black Horse signs three year extension as headline sponsor of the Car Dealer Used Car Awards
  • Firm’s head of motor finance, Tim Smith, tells host Mike Brewer why the awards are the ‘best of the best’
  • This year’s ceremony, on November 28, is now less than three weeks away
Finance provider Black Horse has signed up to another three years as headline sponsor of the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The sponsorship will take Black Horse up to 10 years of supporting the awards in total by 2024.

And the firm’s head of motor finance, Tim Smith, believes the awards are ‘a great celebration’ of the great and the good in the used car industry.

Speaking to awards host Mike Brewer in the video posted at the top of this story, Smith said the awards are ‘really important’.

‘There’s the motivation of winning and coming first, but also it’s about raising the standard,’ he said.

‘Everybody is trying to beat each other and replicate the people who are winning, and with that everybody is improving standards.

‘Dealers are always trying to get better and that means customers get better dealers, better value and better service.

‘It’s this ever improving cycle that the Used Car Awards drive. Over the years we have seen this continual improvement.’

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards sponsored by Black Horse returns to The Brewery in central London on November 28.

During the night, the industry’s best companies and individuals will be celebrated. You can see the shortlist by clicking here.

Along with the ceremony, GardX will once again laying on the official, ticket-only after party, while eBay Motors Group will be presenting the casino.

A special prize draw raising money for the automotive industry charity Ben will also be held.

Smith commented the awards occurring in November will be ‘a great way’ to mark an interesting year for the used car industry.

‘We, at Black Horse, have had a really strong year for volumes, and for our dealers they’ve had a good three quarters – selling good numbers of cars and making good returns on them,’ he said.

‘But, as we head into this final quarter, things are getting tougher.

‘Dealers have a firm basis to head into difficult times where we’ll see the cost-of-living crisis really starting to bite.’

He added: ‘For dealers, it’s about being the best of the best – much like the Used Car Awards.

‘We’ve got to remember the positives out there and keeping on trying to make sure we’re doing the best job.

‘What we always see coming out of hard times is dealers super-performing, and I think it’s going to be that kind of process throughout 2023.’

