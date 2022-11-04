Used Car Awards 2022: Let the celebrations continue at the exclusive GardX After Party – get your tickets NOW!

GardX will once again host an exclusive after party at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse.

The GardX After Party was a hugely popular event at last year’s Used Car Awards, and partygoers are being urged to book their place NOW for this year’s, as tickets are strictly limited.

Starting at midnight and going on into the small hours, the invitation-only GardX After Party will be held in the Smeaton Vaults of The Brewery – the latter being the venue for the Used Car Awards.

The party will allow a select number of revellers to continue celebrating after the awards have finished.

For those interested in bagging a space at the exclusive event, they should contact Melissa Thorpe at GardX who is drawing up a guest list for the event.

She said: ‘We are really pleased to support the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2022.

‘We truly believe that this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate together and a genuine recognition of success for car dealers, their people and the automotive industry as a whole.’

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, are being held at The Brewery in central London on Monday, November 28.

The glittery do celebrates the great and the good in the used car industry.

Last week, Car Dealer revealed this year’s shortlist. It comprises the dealers and companies that have successfully passed a gruelling two-week-long mystery shopping phase.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘We’re delighted GardX will once again be laying on the official after party.

‘The GardX After Party is the perfect place for those who want to celebrate their success at the Used Car Awards.’

He added: ‘I would urge anyone who wants a place to contact GardX asap, as the after party venue is strictly limited in numbers and there’s sure to be disappointment on the night for those who didn’t reserve a place.’

GardX will also be sponsoring two gongs at this year’s awards – Dealers’ Dealer of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

Thorpe concluded: ‘We would like to be the first to wish all of those who are shortlisted for these awards the very best of luck.

‘People can celebrate together into the night at our after party and truly reflect on all of the outstanding achievements at the Used Car Awards.’

To reserve your place at the GardX After Party, contact Melissa Thorpe via email.

For table bookings, please contact sales@blackballmedia.co.uk or call 020 8125 3880