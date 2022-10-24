Log in
Used Car Awards 2022 Shortlist: The used car dealers in the running for our top awards

  • Shortlist revealed for Used Car Awards 2022
  • Names in the frame will find out if they’ve won at big night at The Brewery on Nov 28
  • Firms advised to book their tickets for Black Horse-sponsored ceremony now
The mystery shopping is now complete and the shortlist for the Used Car Awards 2022, sponsored by Black Horse, has been announced.

After two weeks of intense mystery shopping carried out by our team in person, over the phone and online, the spreadsheets have been filled in and the numbers crunched.

The names below are the five which will go through in each category to find out on the awards night if they’ve been successful in this year’s big event.

Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 28. 

Ticket sales are open now.

The names have been whittled down after two rounds of judging.

The first used a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations to whittle down the Nominations List.

All firms listed in that were then mystery shopped to cut them down further for our shortlist.

Awards host and Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer said: ‘I loved the mystery shopping phase this year.

‘Every time it’s incredibly revealing to see how dealers perform and some were truly outstanding.

‘It was a shame, though, to find many that promised great things simply not respond to our enquiries. I know times are good for the used car industry but that shouldn’t lead to complacency!

‘That being said, there were some brilliant car dealers out there and I’m really excited and looking forward to naming them at our big annual bash at The Brewery.’

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 28 at The Brewery in London.

eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino while GardX are hosting the official after party, which is invite only.

There are only a few places remaining and last year’s event sold out two weeks before it took place, so it is advisable to book early.

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

Used Car Awards 2022 Shortlist

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards 2022 in our shortlist

Dealer's Dealer Gard X

  • Jamie Caple, Car Quay
  • Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Motors
  • Neil McCue, Snows
  • Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
  • Richard Styrin, Styrin Motors

Service and repair

  • Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, Inverness
  • BTE Automotive, Bordon
  • CCM, Cranleigh
  • Cedar Garage German Car Specialists, Worthing
  • Spencer’s Service and MOT Centre, Norwich

Used EV dealer

  • Cleevely EV, Cheltenham
  • R Symons, New Milton
  • ERLS Vehicles, Brixworth
  • Just EVs, Southampton
  • EV Experts, Guildford

Social media user

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • Amari Supercars
  • Emerald House of Cars
  • Premier GT
  • Tom Hartley Cars

Use of video

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • GVE, London
  • Pilote Classics
  • Romans International
  • Targa Florio Cars

Used car website

  • Crompton Way Motors
  • Fratelli Cars
  • Frosts Cars
  • Hilton Garage
  • Wilsons of Epsom

Used car online sales experience

  • Arnold Clark
  • DCC
  • Frosts Cars
  • Motorpoint
  • SUV Prestige

Specialist used car dealership

  • Alexanders Prestige, Boroughbridge
  • Optimum Vehicles, Bilbrough
  • Premier GT, Pulborough
  • Romans International, Banstead
  • Tom Hartley, Swadlincote

Used car sales team

  • Angus MacKinnon
  • Beck Evans
  • Car Quay
  • Carmotion
  • Plympton Car Centre

Used car dealer principal

  • David Trigg, Premier GT
  • Julian Stockton, Angus MacKinnon
  • Shaun Young, Revento Motors
  • Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige
  • Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Future star

  • Freddie Moncur, JFM Cars
  • Greg Ashleigh, Emerald House of Cars
  • James Castleton, Spencers Car Sales
  • Kristian Shaw, Otter Motors
  • Zak Din, Apollo Prestige Vehicles

Used car customer care

  • Angus MacKinnon
  • Carite
  • Crompton Way Motors
  • Grimsdyke Car Sales
  • Plympton Car Centre

Used car supermarket

  • Big Motoring World
  • Carbase
  • Carshop
  • Fords of Winsford
  • Motorpoint

Newcomer dealership

  • Giraffe Cars, Newtownabbey
  • LM Motor Company, Kilmarnock
  • MSB Car Sales, Arbroath
  • Rhys Edwards Motors, Glantwymyn
  • Scuderia Prestige Automobile, Camberley

Used commercial vehicle dealer

  • Anchor Vans, Reading
  • Chase Vans, Southampton
  • JL Vans, Warrington
  • Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre
  • Vansdirect, Southampton

Days to turn

  • Cedar Specialist Cars
  • G And E Motors
  • LS Autos
  • Riverview Cars
  • Trinity Motorz

Diversity and inclusion

  • Jardine Motors
  • Mazda Motors UK
  • Sytner
  • TrustFord
  • Vantage Motor Group

Used car dealer Up to 50 cars

  • Car Brothers, Newtownabbey
  • Crompton Way Motors, Bolton
  • Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service, Inverurie
  • Pescara, Tonbridge
  • Top Car Inverness

Used car dealer 51-100 cars

  • Chico’s Of Plymouth
  • Motoroo, Romford
  • Plympton Car Centre, Plympton
  • RS Car Sales, Sandbach
  • Your Car Supermarket, Birmingham

Used car dealer Over 100 cars

  • Beck Evans, Sidcup
  • Carmotion, Gloucester
  • Prestige Cars Kent, Orpington
  • Saxton 4×4, Chelmsford
  • Windmill Motors, Bourne

Used car dealership group

  • Arnold Clark
  • Hendy
  • Snows
  • Swansway
  • Sytner

Manufacturer used car scheme

  • Audi
  • Ford
  • Mercedes
  • Nissan
  • Volvo

Used Car of the year categories

  • Used Small Car 
  • Used Mid-Sized Car
  • Used Executive Car
  • Used Sports Car
  • Used SUV
  • Used AFV
  • Used Car of the Year
  • No Nominations Lists revealed

Outstanding achievement

  • No Nominations List revealed

Lifetime achievement

  • No Nominations List revealed

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.

