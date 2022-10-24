Used Car Awards 2022 Shortlist: The used car dealers in the running for our top awards

The mystery shopping is now complete and the shortlist for the Used Car Awards 2022, sponsored by Black Horse, has been announced.

After two weeks of intense mystery shopping carried out by our team in person, over the phone and online, the spreadsheets have been filled in and the numbers crunched.

The names below are the five which will go through in each category to find out on the awards night if they’ve been successful in this year’s big event.

Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 28.

The names have been whittled down after two rounds of judging.

The first used a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations to whittle down the Nominations List.

All firms listed in that were then mystery shopped to cut them down further for our shortlist.

Awards host and Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer said: ‘I loved the mystery shopping phase this year.

‘Every time it’s incredibly revealing to see how dealers perform and some were truly outstanding.

‘It was a shame, though, to find many that promised great things simply not respond to our enquiries. I know times are good for the used car industry but that shouldn’t lead to complacency!

‘That being said, there were some brilliant car dealers out there and I’m really excited and looking forward to naming them at our big annual bash at The Brewery.’

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards 2022 in our shortlist

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Motors

Neil McCue, Snows

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

Richard Styrin, Styrin Motors

Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, Inverness

BTE Automotive, Bordon

CCM, Cranleigh

Cedar Garage German Car Specialists, Worthing

Spencer’s Service and MOT Centre, Norwich

Cleevely EV, Cheltenham

R Symons, New Milton

ERLS Vehicles, Brixworth

Just EVs, Southampton

EV Experts, Guildford

Acklam Car Centre

Amari Supercars

Emerald House of Cars

Premier GT

Tom Hartley Cars

Acklam Car Centre

GVE, London

Pilote Classics

Romans International

Targa Florio Cars

Crompton Way Motors

Fratelli Cars

Frosts Cars

Hilton Garage

Wilsons of Epsom

Arnold Clark

DCC

Frosts Cars

Motorpoint

SUV Prestige

Alexanders Prestige, Boroughbridge

Optimum Vehicles, Bilbrough

Premier GT, Pulborough

Romans International, Banstead

Tom Hartley, Swadlincote

Angus MacKinnon

Beck Evans

Car Quay

Carmotion

Plympton Car Centre

David Trigg, Premier GT

Julian Stockton, Angus MacKinnon

Shaun Young, Revento Motors

Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Freddie Moncur, JFM Cars

Greg Ashleigh, Emerald House of Cars

James Castleton, Spencers Car Sales

Kristian Shaw, Otter Motors

Zak Din, Apollo Prestige Vehicles

Angus MacKinnon

Carite

Crompton Way Motors

Grimsdyke Car Sales

Plympton Car Centre

Big Motoring World

Carbase

Carshop

Fords of Winsford

Motorpoint

Giraffe Cars, Newtownabbey

LM Motor Company, Kilmarnock

MSB Car Sales, Arbroath

Rhys Edwards Motors, Glantwymyn

Scuderia Prestige Automobile, Camberley

Anchor Vans, Reading

Chase Vans, Southampton

JL Vans, Warrington

Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre

Vansdirect, Southampton

Cedar Specialist Cars

G And E Motors

LS Autos

Riverview Cars

Trinity Motorz

Jardine Motors

Mazda Motors UK

Sytner

TrustFord

Vantage Motor Group

Car Brothers, Newtownabbey

Crompton Way Motors, Bolton

Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service, Inverurie

Pescara, Tonbridge

Top Car Inverness

Chico’s Of Plymouth

Motoroo, Romford

Plympton Car Centre, Plympton

RS Car Sales, Sandbach

Your Car Supermarket, Birmingham

Beck Evans, Sidcup

Carmotion, Gloucester

Prestige Cars Kent, Orpington

Saxton 4×4, Chelmsford

Windmill Motors, Bourne

Arnold Clark

Hendy

Snows

Swansway

Sytner

Audi

Ford

Mercedes

Nissan

Volvo

Used Small Car

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Executive Car

Used Sports Car

Used SUV

Used AFV

Used Car of the Year

No Nominations Lists revealed

No Nominations List revealed

No Nominations List revealed

