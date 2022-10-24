Used Car Awards 2022 Shortlist: The used car dealers in the running for our top awards

The mystery shopping is now complete and the shortlist for the Used Car Awards 2022, sponsored by Black Horse, has been announced.
After two weeks of intense mystery shopping carried out by our team in person, over the phone and online, the spreadsheets have been filled in and the numbers crunched.
The names below are the five which will go through in each category to find out on the awards night if they’ve been successful in this year’s big event.
Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 28.
The names have been whittled down after two rounds of judging.
The first used a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations to whittle down the Nominations List.
All firms listed in that were then mystery shopped to cut them down further for our shortlist.
Awards host and Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer said: ‘I loved the mystery shopping phase this year.
‘Every time it’s incredibly revealing to see how dealers perform and some were truly outstanding.
‘It was a shame, though, to find many that promised great things simply not respond to our enquiries. I know times are good for the used car industry but that shouldn’t lead to complacency!
‘That being said, there were some brilliant car dealers out there and I’m really excited and looking forward to naming them at our big annual bash at The Brewery.’
The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 28 at The Brewery in London.
eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino while GardX are hosting the official after party, which is invite only.
There are only a few places remaining and last year’s event sold out two weeks before it took place, so it is advisable to book early.
For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards 2022 in our shortlist
- Jamie Caple, Car Quay
- Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Motors
- Neil McCue, Snows
- Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
- Richard Styrin, Styrin Motors
- Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, Inverness
- BTE Automotive, Bordon
- CCM, Cranleigh
- Cedar Garage German Car Specialists, Worthing
- Spencer’s Service and MOT Centre, Norwich
- Cleevely EV, Cheltenham
- R Symons, New Milton
- ERLS Vehicles, Brixworth
- Just EVs, Southampton
- EV Experts, Guildford
- Acklam Car Centre
- Amari Supercars
- Emerald House of Cars
- Premier GT
- Tom Hartley Cars
- Acklam Car Centre
- GVE, London
- Pilote Classics
- Romans International
- Targa Florio Cars
- Crompton Way Motors
- Fratelli Cars
- Frosts Cars
- Hilton Garage
- Wilsons of Epsom
- Arnold Clark
- DCC
- Frosts Cars
- Motorpoint
- SUV Prestige
- Alexanders Prestige, Boroughbridge
- Optimum Vehicles, Bilbrough
- Premier GT, Pulborough
- Romans International, Banstead
- Tom Hartley, Swadlincote
- Angus MacKinnon
- Beck Evans
- Car Quay
- Carmotion
- Plympton Car Centre
- David Trigg, Premier GT
- Julian Stockton, Angus MacKinnon
- Shaun Young, Revento Motors
- Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige
- Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
- Freddie Moncur, JFM Cars
- Greg Ashleigh, Emerald House of Cars
- James Castleton, Spencers Car Sales
- Kristian Shaw, Otter Motors
- Zak Din, Apollo Prestige Vehicles
- Angus MacKinnon
- Carite
- Crompton Way Motors
- Grimsdyke Car Sales
- Plympton Car Centre
- Big Motoring World
- Carbase
- Carshop
- Fords of Winsford
- Motorpoint
- Giraffe Cars, Newtownabbey
- LM Motor Company, Kilmarnock
- MSB Car Sales, Arbroath
- Rhys Edwards Motors, Glantwymyn
- Scuderia Prestige Automobile, Camberley
- Anchor Vans, Reading
- Chase Vans, Southampton
- JL Vans, Warrington
- Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre
- Vansdirect, Southampton
- Cedar Specialist Cars
- G And E Motors
- LS Autos
- Riverview Cars
- Trinity Motorz
- Jardine Motors
- Mazda Motors UK
- Sytner
- TrustFord
- Vantage Motor Group
- Car Brothers, Newtownabbey
- Crompton Way Motors, Bolton
- Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service, Inverurie
- Pescara, Tonbridge
- Top Car Inverness
- Chico’s Of Plymouth
- Motoroo, Romford
- Plympton Car Centre, Plympton
- RS Car Sales, Sandbach
- Your Car Supermarket, Birmingham
- Beck Evans, Sidcup
- Carmotion, Gloucester
- Prestige Cars Kent, Orpington
- Saxton 4×4, Chelmsford
- Windmill Motors, Bourne
- Arnold Clark
- Hendy
- Snows
- Swansway
- Sytner
- Audi
- Ford
- Mercedes
- Nissan
- Volvo
- Used Small Car
- Used Mid-Sized Car
- Used Executive Car
- Used Sports Car
- Used SUV
- Used AFV
- Used Car of the Year
- No Nominations Lists revealed
- No Nominations List revealed
- No Nominations List revealed
For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.