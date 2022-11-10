You can’t park there officer: Police vehicle smashes into Scottish Honda dealership leaving motorist needing medical attention

A motorist was left requiring medical attention after a police car ploughed into a Scottish Honda dealership while responding to a call.

The incident, which took place at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, saw the marked police vehicle involved in a two-car collision outside Parks Honda of Inverness.

It then smashed into the dealership, damaging several of the vehicles parked on the forecourt.

The crash resulted in the emergency services being called and the driver of the second car receiving treatment from paramedics.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: ‘At around 2.45pm on Tuesday emergency services were called to Harbour Road, Inverness, following a two-car crash involving a police vehicle.

‘The male driver of the other car was checked over by paramedics at the scene.

‘The road was closed for a short time while the cars were cleared off the roadway and was reopened at around 4pm.

‘Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.’

Dealer group Parks have been approached for comment.