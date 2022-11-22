Nov 22: Days of cheap labour must end, Sir Keir to say; Ofsted downgrades schools; Black Friday warning; Restomod 205 GTI revealed

Keir Starmer to warn businesses ‘days of low pay and cheap labour must end’

Sir Keir Starmer will warn bosses the days of ‘low pay and cheap labour’ must end as he tells them to train up UK workers to end Britain’s ‘immigration dependency’.

The Labour leader will signal in a speech on Tuesday that he would be willing to accept increased skilled immigration on the path to his vision of ending the ‘low pay model’.

Addressing the Confederation of British Industry conference, he is to set out plans to ‘start investing more in training up workers who are already here’. Sir Keir will vow to be ‘pragmatic’ about the shortage of workers and not to ignore the need for skilled individuals to come into the country if he forms a Labour government.

Charles to host first state visit as King for South African president

The King will host the first inward state visit of his reign when he welcomes South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK.

Charles will perform his duty as head of state and greet the foreign leader during a ceremony attended by the Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales, and staged on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

On the day the two-day state visit by Ramaphosa began, prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the UK and South Africa will join forces to ‘turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together’.

England and Wales up and running at World Cup amid off-pitch concerns for fans

England powered to their first World Cup 2022 win and Wales secured a valuable point as the home nations got their campaigns under way in Qatar. England comfortably overcame Iran 6-2 while Wales drew 1-1 against the USA.

Both sets of supporters appeared to largely enjoy their experiences, although problems with Fifa’s official ticketing app caused some England fans to miss part of the game.

There was also fury among the Wales contingent as female supporters wearing rainbow bucket hats had them ‘confiscated’ in Qatar ahead of the group B clash.

Ukraine tells civilians to leave liberated areas before winter

Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions – fearing a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make living conditions too difficult this winter.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) concurred – saying millions face a ‘life-threatening’ winter in Ukraine.

Authorities urged residents of the two southern regions, which Russian forces have been shelling for months, to move to safer areas in the central and and western parts of the country.

Outstanding schools downgraded in Ofsted re-inspections

Hundreds of schools in England have been downgraded after being re-inspected for the first time in years.

Watchdog Ofsted said it inspected more than 500 schools in the last academic year that were previously exempt from regular inspection, having been rated outstanding.

Just 17 per cent of the 370 schools which had a graded inspection retained their outstanding grade when they were re-inspected in the 2021-22 academic year, Ofsted said.

Just one in seven Black Friday deals offer genuine discount – Which?

Just one in seven Black Friday deals offer a genuine discount and the vast majority of promotions are cheaper or the same price in the six months before the sales event, a study has found.

Which? analysed 214 Black Friday deals last year across seven major retailers – Amazon, AO, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Very – looking at their prices every day in the six months before and after last year’s event on November 26.

The watchdog found 183 (86 per cent) were cheaper or the same as their Black Friday price in the six months before the event and 209 (98 per cent) were cheaper or the same price at other times in the year. None were cheaper on Black Friday alone.

First customer-ready Peugeot 205 GTI ‘restomod’ revealed

Peugeot’s well-loved 205 GTI has been given a modern-day update, ‘reimagining’ this iconic 1980s hot hatch.

Courtesy of restoration specialists Tolman Engineering, the 205 GTI has been enhanced with a number of modern upgrades, with the first customer ‘Tolman Edition’ now being revealed. Among the changes are more power (200bhp for the 1.9), better reliability and handling (a Quaife differential is fitted) and new convenience features.

The Warwickshire firm says it has access to a number of donor 205 GTIs in both left- and right-hand-drive, or customers can use their own cars. Prices for a Peugeot 205 GTI Tolman Edition start from £55,000.

Monday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Tesco latest supermarket to limit egg purchases amid supply disruption

Tesco has joined other supermarkets in limiting the number of boxes of eggs customers can buy as the impacts of rising costs and bird flu continue to take their toll.

The shopping chain said it had introduced a temporary buying limit of three boxes per customer as a precautionary measure.

Earlier this month, Asda and Lidl announced limits on egg purchases at some of their stores.

Supermarkets ‘taking advantage’ of drivers with high fuel prices – RAC

Supermarkets are ‘taking advantage’ of drivers by charging ‘far higher’ fuel prices than they should be, the RAC has said.

It accused the UK’s biggest fuel retailers of refusing to lower their pump prices despite a drop in wholesale costs, saying supermarkets’ profit margins are around 15p per litre for petrol and diesel.

This means customers are being charged an ‘unnecessarily high’ average price of 161.0p per litre for petrol and 184.4p for diesel. This is only 2p per litre lower (normally 3.5p per litre less) than the average for all UK forecourts.

Weather outlook

Rain will linger in eastern and southern parts although it’ll turn drier this afternoon, reports BBC Weather. It’ll be wet all day in the Scottish Isles.

Showers will persist in the south-west and far north; dry in other places. Later, a band of rain will move south-westwards.