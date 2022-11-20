Could Constellation Automotive Group make last minute bid for car dealer group Pendragon?

Rumours are circulating this weekend that Constellation Automotive Group could be about to enter the race to try and buy car dealer group Pendragon.

A report in the Sunday Telegraph suggests that the We Buy Any Car and Cinch owner is weighing up a rival bid to that already tabled by Hedin Group.

Constellation snatched previously-listed car dealer Marshall Motor Group off the Stock Market earlier this year and already owns a 20 per cent stake in Lookers.

The paper suggests the Pendragon board are this weekend putting the finishing touches to the deal with Hedin and that they could recommend it to shareholders as early as tomorrow.

The paper’s headline suggests the deal is in fact as good as done claiming Pendragon has struck the deal.

The publication cites ‘city sources’ who say the board has indicated to Anders Hedin, the boss of the suitors, that they are minded to recommend the 29p per share offer.

However, that could be scuppered, if separate city sources for the paper are to be believed, by BCA owner Constellation.

A rival bid would have to be in the region of 35p per share and would likely attract the attention of the Competition and Markets Authority as Constellation would then have around 20 per cent of the UK car dealership market, claims the newspaper.

Hedin has said it would only consider bids in this region for its 27.5 per cent stake.

The Swedish firm previously blocked a bid from US car dealer group Lithia Motors which tried to buy Pendragon in August with a 29p per share offer.

At the end of October, Pendragon said discussions were still ongoing with Hedin and they were granted until November 21 to conduct necessary due diligence.

That deadline expires tomorrow at 5pm.

‘Discussions between the parties are ongoing and the board of Pendragon has granted Hedin Group access to complete its necessary due diligence,’ said Pendragon in an announcement to shareholders.

‘There can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made. A further announcement will be made in due course.’

The Telegraph says it believes Pendragon may ask for more time to finalise a deal with Hedin before it is put to shareholders for approval. None of the parties commented when the paper approached them.

Pendragon – which operates the Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Car Store brands and owns the software firm Pinewood – was the third most profitable car dealer in the Car Dealer Top 100.

Pendragon recently revealed a pre-tax profit of £14.7m in the third quarter and said it was on course to meet full-year expectations.