Used Car Awards 2022: Don’t miss out on the exclusive GardX After Party – grab your tickets now!

Car Dealer’s Used Car Awards always have a great party atmosphere – and there’s scope for those wanting to continue celebrating into the wee small hours.

GardX is once again hosting an exclusive post-awards party at this year’s event, and partygoers are being urged not to miss out by grabbing their tickets NOW, as they’re strictly limited.

Starting at midnight and continuing until 2am, the invitation-only GardX After Party will be held in the Smeaton Vaults of The Brewery – the latter being the venue for the Used Car Awards.

For those interested in bagging a space at the exclusive event, they should contact Melissa Thorpe at GardX, who is drawing up the guest list for the event.

She said: ‘We are really pleased to support the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2022.

‘We truly believe that this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate together and a genuine recognition of success for car dealers, their people and the automotive industry as a whole.’

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, are being held at The Brewery in central London on Monday, November 28.

The glittery do celebrates the great and the good in the used car industry.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘We’re delighted GardX will once again be laying on the official after party.

‘The GardX After Party is the perfect place for those who want to celebrate their success at the Used Car Awards.’

He added: ‘I would urge anyone who wants a place to contact GardX asap, as the after party venue is strictly limited in numbers and there’s sure to be disappointment on the night for those who didn’t reserve a place.’

GardX is also sponsoring two gongs at this year’s awards – Dealers’ Dealer of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

Thorpe added: ‘We would like to be the first to wish all of those who are shortlisted for these awards the very best of luck.

‘People can celebrate together into the night at our after party and truly reflect on all of the outstanding achievements at the Used Car Awards.’

To reserve your place at the GardX After Party, contact her via email.

For table bookings, please contact sales@blackballmedia.co.uk or call 020 8125 3880