Used car dealership Pal Motors in Burton-upon-Trent has said it is closing after 37 years in business because it’s unable to replace stock at auction anymore.

Owner Kirpal Singh, who is a one-man band operation at the pitch on Hawkins Lane, spoke to Staffordshire Live about how ‘devastated’ he is to closed.

He explained that buying from the auctions online wasn’t for him and that he’d ‘advise people not to’.

Singh told the local paper: ‘The main reason we’re closing is the car auctions where we get our stock have been closed due to covid and we can’t replace our stock.

‘They want us to buy cars online, but you don’t quite know what you’re getting when you do that.

‘I’m old-school and like to physically see the car and check its mechanics and bodywork before I buy it.

‘I’d advise people not to buy cars online without seeing them first.’

Pal Motors will now close at the end of the month, explaining that all cars needed to be sold by Friday on its Facebook page.

Singh explained to Staffordshire Live how emotional it had been informing customers and suppliers that the site will be closing.

‘It’s just so sad to see the business go – I’m devastated.

‘I’ve spent thousands doing the site up since I bought the land.

‘It was completely derelict and I’ve built it from scratch.

He added: ‘So many people know me here. I’ve had customers for 25 years and it’s going to be very sad saying goodbye to them.

‘I’d never thought about retiring. I’ve just turned 60 and always worked seven days a week – 60 to 70 hours, minimum.’

However, the used car pitch has been purchased by another dealer and will continue to sell cars to the local community.

He said: ‘I also have a buyer for the land and it will continue as a car sales operation after it’s taken over.’

Picture credit: Google Maps