Opel reveals one-off electric concept to celebrate Manta’s 50th anniversary

A unique electric concept of the iconic Opel Manta has been revealed to celebrate the model’s 50th birthday.

The Manta GSe ElektroMOD coupe highlights the firm’s electric-powered future while also giving a nod to its heritage.

It is powered by a 145bhp electric motor that makes 255Nm of torque and replaces the original’s four-cylinder petrol engine.

In a nod to its predecessor, the ElektroMOD keeps the original four-speed gearbox but can also be driven like an automatic once it’s in fourth gear.

The new vehicle has a 31kWh lithium-ion battery that the manufacturer says will give a range of around 124 miles and can be topped up through regenerative braking as well as the on-board 9kW charger. It can be fully charged in a little under four hours.

In terms of looks, the car is immediately identifiable as having the classic Manta two-door coupe shape but it’s been given subtle updates to bring it into the 21st century.

The front end shares sister firm Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ look, but with the addition of a new screen that can display messages. It also has LED daytime running lights with circular rear lights that have a 3D effect.

Inside, the cabin has also been given a modern upgrade, with a digital instrument display and infotainment system, as well as a Marshall sound system.

Meanwhile, the sports seats have a yellow centre line, there’s a three-spoke steering wheel and an Alcantara headliner.

Unfortunately for fans of Opel and Vauxhall, the Manta GSe ElektroMOD is a one-off special and won’t be appearing in dealerships.

However, the companies say there’ll be an electrified version of every one of their models by 2024.