Out now: Car Dealer 190 features UCA 2023 results, Maria Grazia Davino, AI used car dealership – and more!

The last Car Dealer edition of 2023 is out now – and it’s a Christmas cracker of a magazine at a bumper 96 pages!

Issue 190 is free to read and download – here’s a taster of what you can enjoy…

Interview



Stellantis’s new UK group managing director, Maria Grazia Davino, has vowed to resolve dealers’ long-standing issues with the multi-brand manufacturer.

Find out more in Car Dealer founder James Baggott’s in-depth interview with her.

Dashboard



James Baggott has always wanted to have his own used car dealership, and now he’s doing it – with the help of AI!

In a fascinating new video series for Car Dealer that has already aroused a lot of interest across the industry, he explains more about the new venture.

We also report on the scandal that is motorists losing out on the £2,000 Ulez scrappage grant because of petty bureaucracy.

Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2023

After months of preparation, perspiration, voting, judging and build-up, the 2023 Car Dealer Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, were held in London on November 27.

Hosted once again by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer – Mike Brewer – it saw the best in the industry awarded trophies and certificates in 31 categories.

Relive the amazing event once again as we bring you a mammoth 52-page picture spread that has the full lowdown, with details about who won what plus interviews as well.

Forecourt

There was only room for two road tests this issue but what a dynamic duo they are!

Top motoring writers Jack Evans and Ted Welford took to the roads in the Volkswagen ID.7 and Audi TTS Final Edition Roadster. What did they think of them? You can find out in the magazine.

Columns

Our popular mystery columnist Big Mike recalls how a prank played on a dealership apprentice ended up with a red-faced call to the police!

Meanwhile, James Baggott examines new Stellantis UK boss Maria Grazia Davino’s handling of disgruntled dealerships – and he’s impressed with what he hears

Round-ups

Our news digest has a selection of the biggest automotive industry stories – some of them exclusives – that have been crunched down. If you’d like to read them in full, though, simply click on the boxes!

There are business and supplier updates, too, plus a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott says now is a good time for dealerships to reflect on the journey that they’ve taken over the past 12 months and to celebrate their achievements.

This is just a sample of what’s in the humungous issue 190 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

For a quick video on how simple it is to read Car Dealer online, click below:

