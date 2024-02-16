Out now: Car Dealer 192 features Power 2024 launch, New brands; EVs investigation and more

The new edition of Car Dealer is out now – and it’s packed with automotive industry goodness.

Issue 192 is free to read and download – here’s a taster to whet your appetite…

Investigation

There’s no doubt that EVs are the hot topic of the moment. We take an in-depth look at who will be the winners and losers in what experts are predicting will be a bloody battleground.

Plus, Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott interviewed Baroness Parminter about the findings of the Lords inquiry into electric vehicles, which she chaired. Find out her thoughts on what needs to happen.

Car Dealer Power 2024

Voting is now open for this year’s Car Dealer Power where dealers get the chance to say who the top suppliers and manufacturers are.

The survey link will be open until May 17, with the awards being revealed in a special video on our website on June 26.

That probably all seems a long way off right now but don’t put it off and run the risk of forgetting. Vote now – it only takes a few minutes!

Features

Craig Cheetham looks at the brands coming this way in the UK and how lucrative they could be for car dealers.

We also take an exclusive look behind the scenes of Alexanders Prestige in the latest in our Selling Supercars video series.

Plus there’s a new selection of cool products to splash the cash on!

Car Dealer Live 2024

With the Car Dealer Live conference less than three weeks away now, here’s the latest lowdown on the event that you just can’t afford to miss.

It takes place at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon on March 7 and the new magazine has a four-page spread detailing what we’ve got lined up.

For top insights into the automotive industry from a wide cross-section of experts plus the chance to network, then Car Dealer Live is where you really need to be next month! You can book tickets here!

Forecourt

We’ve got a fab four of top road tests in this edition with Porsche’s largest SUV, a very different breed of Jeep, the updated Isuzu D-Max, plus a fond farewell to the Audi R8 via its final iteration – the GT.

Jack Evans and Ted Welford put the quartet to the expert test – find out what they thought of them.

Columns

Mystery car dealer columnist Big Mike lets us in on the secret code world of the second-hand auto trade

Meanwhile, associate editor James Batchelor fears Stellantis is on to a bad thing with bringing back the Lancia

Round-ups

Our four-page news digest carries a compendium of the biggest stories from the automotive industry – including Car Dealer exclusives – that have been boiled down into brief summaries. To read them in full, though, all you have to do is click on the boxes!

There are business and supplier updates, too, plus a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott examines the somewhat turbulent world of EVs.

This is just a sample of what’s in the 54 pages of issue 192 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

For a quick video on how simple it is to read Car Dealer online, click below:

