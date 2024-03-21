Out now: Car Dealer 193 features Car Dealer Live, Geneva Motor Show, the Cazoo shock and more!

The new edition of Car Dealer is available now – and it really is a must-read.

Issue 193 is free to read and download – here’s a sample of what’s between the covers…

Car Dealer Live 2024

Our Car Dealer Live conference – held at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon – was a storming success, and this edition of the magazine has a special 12-page section covering all the interviews, panels and research sessions.

You can also buy a replay ticket for the interviews and panels at cardealerlive.co.uk – the videos can then be watched at your leisure.

Make sure you make a date for next year’s conference, too: March 25, 2025 at the museum once again.

Features

The Geneva Motor Show was back at its eponymous home this year, albeit in a reduced form. There were still some exciting new reveals, and Cameron Richards reports on standout models that car dealers really need to know about.

Meanwhile, Craig Cheetham dives into the world of motor trade insurance to discover just why car dealers are having to fork out more for their premiums.

Forecourt

There’s a trio of road tests in issue 193 – the go-faster model of Range Rover’s Sport, Peugeot’s electrified version of its beloved 3008 plus Hyundai’s sportier take on its smallest model with the i10.

Find out what Jack Evans and James Batchelor thought of them when they took them out for a spin.

Car Dealer Power 2024

Voting has opened for this year’s Car Dealer Power, giving dealers the unique opportunity to name the top suppliers and manufacturers, and we explain it all in the magazine.

The survey link will be open until Friday, May 17, with the awards being revealed in a special video on our website on Wednesday, June 26, so don’t delay and vote today – it only takes a few minutes!

Columns

Mystery car dealer columnist Big Mike found himself with some explaining to do to the boys and girls in blue when he took in a Honda CR-V as a part-ex.

Meanwhile, associate editor James Batchelor ponders just how long it’ll truly take before electric cars aren’t regarded as anything different.

Round-ups

Only room for a three-page news digest this issue but the section still has a wide range of the biggest stories from the automotive industry that have been briefly summarised. To read them in full, all you have to do is click on the boxes.

We make up for it, though, with a page devoted to Cazoo’s shock announcement that it’s ditching used car sales to become an advertising marketplace.

There are business and supplier updates as well, plus a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott says car dealers should consider AI as something that can enhance what they already do, as well as make certain things simpler, save time and even increase profits in some instances.

This is just a sample of what’s in the 52 pages of issue 193 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

