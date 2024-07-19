Out now: Car Dealer 197 features Power results, Maria Grazia Davino interview and more!

The new edition of Car Dealer is available now – and it’s 50 pages full of essential automotive industry reading!

Issue 197 is free to read and download – here’s a taster of what’s inside…

Dashboard

Once again, we had so much news to cram in that as well as the regular digest, we’ve devoted some Dashboard pages to giving selected articles more space.

It includes the latest from the Peter Waddell High Court case plus an exclusive about how the semiconductor crisis is affecting valuations years later

We’re also delighted to bring you an exclusive interview with Stellantis UK boss Maria Grazia Davino, who chatted to Car Dealer founder James Baggott, and there’s the launch of our latest miss-it-and-you-miss-out event – Car Dealer Podcast Live!

Car Dealer Power 2024

This year’s Power survey was launched in February and the results have now all been tallied and announced.

Find out out who are the best suppliers and manufacturers plus the top car as voted for by you – our readers.

You can also watch our special video revealing all the winners and highly commended firms here.

Features

The Ford Capri was an undoubted motoring icon and now it’s returning – but not as you’d expect. We take an in-depth look at the legend that has been reborn for the 21st century.

Summer has been a bit reluctant to play ball so far this year so we bring you a selection of fabulously cool products to brighten your day.

Forecourt



a

For our latest road tests, Jack Evans and Cameron Richards give their verdicts on Alfa Romeo’s first electric car, Polestar’s performance coupe SUV plus our cover star from McLaren.

Columns

Our mystery used car dealer Big Mike tells how a 21-year-old MG ZR served him well, thanks to a know-it-all punter

Meanwhile, James Batchelor reckons Chinese car manufacturers still have a lot to learn when it comes to marketing

Round-ups

Our four-page News Digest carries summaries of some of the biggest stories from the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

There are business and supplier updates as well, plus a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott talks about the importance of company culture.

This is just a sample of what’s in the 50 pages of issue 197 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

For a quick video on how simple it is to read Car Dealer online, click below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Want to read it on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

Want to make sure you’re kept informed about new magazines being published? Subscribe to our email newsletter and you’ll be contacted as soon as each issue is released.

And for daily breaking news updates, join our WhatsApp group to get them sent straight to your phone. Email us via the website here to get a link to join.