Palmers Motor Group adds SsangYong to line-up at Hemel Hempstead dealership

  • Palmers Motor Group joins SsangYong dealer network
  • The franchise will operate from its Redbourne Road site in Hemel Hempstead
  • Both manufacturer and dealer group believe this will be an ideal match

Palmers Motor Group in Hemel Hempstead has become the latest dealer to add SsangYong to its range of brands on offer. 

This latest addition will now sit alongside new vehicles from Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, MG and Mitsubishi from the dealership on Redbourne Road.

The modern showroom will feature the latest SsangYongs, including the recently updated Musso (pictured above).

The business has experience selling off-roaders, and both brand and dealership believe it will be a great match.

Dan Branch, dealer principal at Palmers SsangYong, said: ‘Palmers offer a wide choice of vehicles, with everything from cost-effective city cars, the latest in carbon-neutral electric technology, to rugged off-roaders, which makes SsangYong an ideal match for us.

‘Its product line-up of quality SUVs and 4x4s is strong, and we are particularly excited about the new Korando e-Motion arriving in the UK in November.

‘We believe our success at Palmers is built upon our values and customer service and we aim to ensure that this is reflected in our customer service offering.’

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motor UK, added: ‘We are pleased to have Palmers Motor Group joining our franchise. This is an experienced, multi-franchised group that will represent our brand in a professional manner and offer our mutual customers excellent service.

‘We welcome the team and looking forward to working with them.’

