Connected motor retail technology company iVendi has struck a deal to provide finance technology for YesAuto.

The new and used car platform, which is the European arm of Autohome, launched in the UK in April and by September was attracting 1.1m unique visitors and listing 135,000 vehicles from 1,800 retailers.

To begin with, integration will centre on finance calculators from iVendi based on each dealer’s range of products.

The aim is to promote affordability and control for the consumer while delivering a consistent experience across all channels.

Stuart Palombo, UK sales director at YesAuto, said: ‘Having the right technology is a critical part of the user experience for visitors to our portal, which we aim to make as simple and easy as possible.

‘We are very pleased to be working with iVendi on the crucial motor finance elements, which form a key part of giving our users the best possible experience. Our aim is to be market-leading in this respect.’

James Tew, pictured, chief executive at iVendi, added: ‘YesAuto clearly has substantial ambitions for the UK market backed up by hugely impressive success on a global scale.

‘They are a major arrival in the used car sector here.

‘With its combination of content and search, the site brings something new to car portals in the UK, and we are very pleased to be working with them on the finance provision essentials of their proposition.

‘In a post-pandemic vehicle market, being able to transact all parts of each purchase almost entirely online is essential to any retailer, and with the help of our technology YesAuto will make this process easy for consumers.’

Autohome is the top online car sales portal in China, boasting 750m page views a day and an 80 per cent market share. It also operates in Germany.