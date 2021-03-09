Automated videos powered by artificial intelligence have now been made possible for car dealers via a partnership between e-commerce systems provider GForces and Swedish firm Phyron.

It means traders using GForces’ NetDirector Auto-e platform can include an instant video for every vehicle in stock – something that was previously expensive and took a lot of time to do with inconsistent results, says GForces.

However, the AI engine from software-as-a-service company Phyron turns images, text, data and weblinks into quality videos highlighting each car’s best selling points, with the aim of improving the sales process and stock turnover.

Tim Smith, chief commercial officer at GForces, said: ‘We are always looking for ways to enhance our NetDirector Auto-e platform, and the partnership with Phyron allows us to deliver unprecedented video content for retailers.

‘Research has shown that videos deliver significant benefits in driving higher sales conversion rates and the speed of car sales.

‘The Phyron platform will enable retailers to include video assets across every unit of stock without the time demands and costs previously associated with manual video production.’

Phyron co-founder and business development director Mattias Kellquist added: ‘Phyron’s Video+AI solution is revolutionising the sales experience for buyers.

‘Instead of trying to make informed decisions based on a series of still images, every vehicle is now brought to life with our automated platform.

‘We are excited to be partnering with GForces to deliver the service to their industry-leading network of retailers.’