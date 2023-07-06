Patrick McGillycuddy appointed JLR’s UK managing director with ‘House of Brands’ policy high on to-do list

JLR has confirmed the appointment of Patrick McGillycuddy as its new UK managing director.

McGillycuddy has been filling the role on an interim basis since March but now takes the position on a permanent basis after impressing bosses.

Effective today (July 6), the former JLR sales director becomes responsible for all of the firm’s UK commercial operations.

That includes leading the firm’s National Sales Company (NSC) as it looks to establish the controversial ‘House of Brands’ model in the UK.

Bosses were forced to issue a clarification earlier this year following reports JLR was planning to kill off the Land Rover name after 75 years.

Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, Mike Brewer, said the news ‘made him want to vomit’ but McGillycuddy insisted the nameplate would not die.

The plans, which form a key part of the firm’s ‘Reimagine’ strategy, will also see a transition to a direct sales model in late 2024, which will now be overseen by McGillycuddy.

Reacting to his new appointment, Patrick McGillycuddy said: ‘I am thrilled to lead JLR’s home market at a time when the UK automotive industry is seeing more change than it has in decades.

‘New competition, regulation and consumer behaviour demands change, and our response is both unprecedented and significant.

‘We are reimagining our entire client journey for the luxury sector. How our clients interact with our brands as we launch our most desirable electrified Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender and Discovery vehicles will be reimagined, and I am proud to lead the dedicated and passionate team bringing that transformation to life.’

McGillycuddy initially joined JLR as as sales director in June 2021 following executive positions with General Motors and Volkswagen Group.

The UK sales director position at the firm is currently vacant and subject to future announcement.