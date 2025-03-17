Paul Brayley to retire after stepping down as CEO of dealer group he founded

Industry heavyweight Paul Brayley is to bring the curtain down on an illustrious career in the motor trade after announcing his retirement at the age of 62.

The Brayleys boss stepped down as CEO of the company earlier this year, ahead of a transition to a non-executive director role.

However, he is now set to step back completely, with his place at the helm of the Car Dealer Top 100 retailer filled by former Europcar executive Jose Blanco.

Brayley founded the Brayleys back in 2003 and has been ‘instrumental’ in its growth in the years since.

The retailer now represents nine brands across 30 sites, which span right across the country from London to Manchester.

Confirming his retirement, Brayley said: ‘I am immensely proud of the Brayleys journey, and while I am sad to be leaving the business I founded, now is the time for me to retire.

‘I know I am leaving the company in capable hands.’

Speaking earlier this year, new boss Blanco said of his appointment: ‘I am thrilled to take over the legacy that Paul has built and lead such a dynamic and well-established company into its next phase of growth.

‘Paul and the team have done an incredible job growing the business, and I’m excited to build on this success.

‘Our goal is clear: to strengthen Brayleys’ position in the UK automotive market through smart acquisitions, digital innovation, and continued customer-focused excellence.’