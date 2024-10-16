Peeping Tom car dealer admits further charges days before his release

A convicted sex offender and former car dealer has admitted to further charges of voyeurism just days before he is due to be released from prison.

Andrew George Tinsley, 49, of Lurgan Road, Dromore, formerly ran RJ Tinsley The Auto House also in Dromore, County Down, which has since closed.

He is currently serving a 12-month sentence but was due to be released on licence later this month.

He was initially convicted in June 2021 of possessing voyeurism images and indecent photos on his phone, and was ordered not to access computers or the internet without prior approval. According to newspaper reports, he had secretly recorded men and boys using shopping centre toilets.

Tinsley was initially given a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) but breached it in November 2022 and February 2023 by visiting libraries in Armagh, Ballynahinch, Banbridge, Belfast, Lisburn, Lurgan, Newry and Portadown to use library computers. This led to him being jailed in April this year.

Tinsley is due to be released at the end of October but in Downpatrick Crown Court last Tuesday, October 8, Tinsley entered guilty pleas to two further charges of voyeurism, in February this year, and December 2023, where he ‘observed another doing a private act knowing that the other person did not consent to being observed, for the purposes of sexual gratification.’

Tinsley is believed to also be awaiting sentence on another charge of voyeurism relating to an offence committed in May 2023.

The father-of-three was first arrested in January 2019 when a teenager spotted him holding a mobile phone over the cubicle wall of a toilet. Police later discovered he had made 160 other similar recordings, including one made in a guest bedroom at the Coach House B&B, Dromore, which he owned with his wife.

Picture credit: Instagram/RJ Tinsley