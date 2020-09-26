Pentagon Motor Group has opened a new and purpose-built Vauxhall showroom in Sheffield.

The Parkway Avenue dealership replaces the city-centre site in Savile Street, with all the staff moving across to the larger development, which cost more than £500,000 to build.

Pentagon already operates one of the UK’s largest Kia showroom and support operations on the Parkway Avenue site.

The new Vauxhall service and parts centre was up and running before the city-centre site closed, with people browsing round and buying from the used cars stock as well.

Stephanie Howson, Vauxhall’s UK sales director, performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

She said: ‘I was delighted to be asked to attend the opening of this latest investment by the Pentagon Motor Group into its Vauxhall brand interests.

‘It delivers everything we would want for a Vauxhall dealership: a spacious modern showroom, comprehensive supporting parts and service facilities, good space for used car displays and, above all, a convenient and comfortable location for customers.’

Rob Schofield, Pentagon’s brand director for Vauxhall and Kia, said: ‘There seems to be a universal acknowledgement that the new site is better all round in terms of space and convenience.

‘The new showroom is the final masterstroke that completes the picture.’

Pentagon Motor Group was established in March 1991 with just one Vauxhall dealership in Derby.

The business now has some 47 franchise outlets for major brands on 23 sites across the East Midlands and north of England.