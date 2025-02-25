Pentagon Motor Group upgrades site to bring Vauxhall, Renault and Dacia under the same roof

Pentagon Motor Group has streamlined its business by bringing three brands under the same roof at an expanded site in the north of England.

The outfit, which forms part of Motus Group UK, has moved its Rochdale Renault and Dacia operations to its neighbouring Vauxhall site in Oldham.

To accommodate the move, the firm has built an all-new showroom on the premises, as well as upgrading existing facilities in order to house all three brands.

Meanwhile, aftersales support is now being handled through a newly upgraded, multi-brand facility.

As part of the move, employees who previously worked at the Rochdale site will be transferred to Oldham, with just two members of staff opting for early retirement.

Explaining the decision, Rob Schofield, brand director at Pentagon said, ‘This is a great move both for these brands and Pentagon.

‘The Rochdale sales, service and parts activities for Renault and Dacia had been growing strongly and consistently over recent times and space was just not available to accommodate the plans we had for the brands, so taking advantage of the extra space in Oldham was too good an opportunity to miss.

‘In addition to this move, we are also looking to grow our relationship further and are currently working to bring Renault LCV aftersales to our dedicated LCV site at Middleton, just five miles from Oldham, to support them with a highly professional LCV repair capacity.’

Ben Fish, network operations director at Renault UK, added: ‘Renault and Dacia are enjoying significant growth in the UK and we are immensely pleased that Pentagon has recognised the increased potential of both brands to private and business customers.

‘The investment by Pentagon in the redevelopment of its Oldham retailer perfectly illustrates the appeal of Renault and Dacia to car buyers, especially those seeking an electrified vehicle, and further strengthens the successful relationship between our businesses.’