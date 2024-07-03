Perfect Placement – Recruitment Agency 2024

Many dealers know that they are only as good as the quality of their staff – but finding the best is no easy task.

Some dealers rely on their own instincts and carry out their own recruitment process, but many rely on a recruitment company to do the hard work for them.

That’s why having a recruitment company that’s on your side in sourcing the best candidates is vital.

This year’s winner is deemed to be the best of the best by car dealers across the UK. Not only that, but time and time again it has impressed dealers and wins this award for the 12th year on the trot!

Perfect Placement continues to be the perfect partner for dealers, say survey respondents, with their efficient and highly professional service.

The feeling of winning doesn’t get old, says director Dan Unstead.

‘It’s such an amazing feeling – we strive everyday to do a really good job for the industry we serve, and to be recognised like this stands head and shoulders above anything else we do.

‘It’s not just a judging panel with opinions, it’s voted by those that have used us.’

Why has Perfect Placement scooped the award 12 years running?

‘That’s a tough question, but I think it’s because we’re relentless – we don’t give up,’ said Unstead. ‘We’re diligent in everything we do and we leave no stone unturned, whether we’re working on behalf of our clients to find the right candidate, or when we’re representing the candidate when they’re looking for a new opportunity. If they can give us a good brief, then we’ll go out of our way to find them exactly what they want.’

The past year has been a challenging one in the recruitment sector, says Unstead, and not helped by a skills shortage.

‘It’s had its ups and downs – I would say we’ve managed to keep a fairly even keel throughout the period, though. In a very candidate-short marketplace, the skills shortage is significant at the moment, and the industry does really have to open up its mind a little bit to bring in new talent. We’re exploring every avenue that we can.’

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, Unstead says: ‘There’s 40 of us here at Perfect Placement and everyone has a pivotal part to play. We’ll take a moment to toast our success, but we’ll knuckle down and keep doing what we do.’