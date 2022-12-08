Log in
Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre winners at UCA 2022Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre winners at UCA 2022

Used Car Awards

Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre – Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer Winner 2022

  • Sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance
  • Highly commended places went to Anchor Vans and Vansdirect
Time 11:37 am, December 8, 2022

Selling commercial vehicles is an art that not everyone can master – but there are rich rewards for getting it right.

Our judges were looking for a professional service backed up by excellent reviews, and Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre really impressed us.

Based in the county town of Buckinghamshire, the dealership has a wide reach, also covering Oxford, Luton and Reading, as well as Milton Keynes.

The dealership offered a superb service to our mystery shoppers both online and on the phone and also has impressive online reviews.

The award was presented by Ryan Scaife, head of sales (south) at category sponsor Close Brothers Motor Finance.

Used commercial vehicle dealer

  • Anchor Vans, Reading
  • Chase Vans, Southampton
  • JL Vans, Warrington
  • Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre
  • Vansdirect, Southampton

Paul Stratford, of Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre, said on the night: ‘It’s a surprise. We weren’t expecting a nomination, so to go all the way through and win is fantastic.

‘The customer is at the centre of everything we do. It is all about the customer journey.

‘It has been a successful year for us. The shortages in supply have made us concentrate harder and work harder.’

And Stratford was full of praise for the ceremony too, adding: ‘The event is pretty bang up there. It is a very exciting evening.’

Perrys Aylesbury Commercial Centre is pictured at top collecting its award from Ryan Scaife and Mike Brewer

