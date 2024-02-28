Perrys Blackburn Mazda site sold to North West Automobiles Limited for £600,000

Dealer group Perrys has agreed a £600,000 deal to sell one of its former Mazda showrooms in the north of England.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit has sold its vacant Blackburn Mazda site to North West Automobiles Limited, after moving out of the premises last November.

The dealership includes a car showroom with a detached workshop, as well as office space, in a building measuring 10,505 square feet.

The sale was handled by estate agent Savills, working on behalf of Perrys Motor Sales, who say they are ‘delighted’ with the agreement.

Alice Bennett, associate in the Savills Automotive team, says: ‘We are delighted to complete the sale of this site to North West Automobiles Limited.

‘The disposal allowed our client to consolidate all their franchised brands into a single site in Blackburn.’

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that the site has lay vacant since November 27, when Perrys moved its Mazda operations to the same site as its Peugeot and Seat franchises in Blackburn.

Darron Ardon, managing director of Perrys Blackburn Mazda, said: ‘Nothing has changed other than our location.

‘So rest assured, Perrys Blackburn Mazda will remain your trusted Mazda dealership.

‘At New Toll Bar Garage, we continue to deliver top-notch sales, servicing, MOT and repairs for Mazda, Peugeot and SEAT vehicles, as well as any other makes and models.’

Main image: ©Savills