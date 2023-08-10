Peter Vardy gives more details on new MG partnership after announcing closure of used car supermarkets

Scottish dealer group Peter Vardy has given more details on its new partnership with MG following the decision to close two of its used car supermarkets.

Car Dealer exclusively revealed last week that the firm is to shut its ‘Peter Vardy Carz’ supermarkets in Dundee and Glasgow, largely as a result of supply problems.

We also reported that two of the remaining Carz sites, in Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh, were to become MG dealerships as part of the restructure.

The firm has now issued a statement confirming that fact and provided further details about the upcoming changes.

It says the new MG dealerships will showcase an ‘impressive lineup of the latest MG models’ and promised to offer ‘exceptional value’

Bosses have promised that both sites will feature state-of-the-art servicing facilities, equipped with the latest diagnostic tools and genuine MG parts to ensure that customers’ vehicles are maintained to the highest standards.

The premises will be staffed by teams of experienced sales advisors and automotive experts to assist visitors with their every need.

To mark the openings, launch events at both Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy are set to take place this Saturday (August 12).

Among the offers will 0% finance on selected MG models and savings of £1000 on any new model when booking a test drive.

‘We are delighted to introduce the MG brand to Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy,’ said Peter Vardy, CEO of the Peter Vardy Group.

‘MG has a rich history and a strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality, innovative, and affordable vehicles.

‘We are confident that this addition to our dealerships will resonate with our customers, and we are excited to bring this iconic British brand closer to the people of Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy.’

Of the other remaining Carz sites, Grangemouth, Perth and Motherwell will take on the Chinese all-electric brand Ora.

Peter Vardy will be a headline interviewee at our Car Dealer Live conference in Gaydon on March 7, 2024. Get your tickets here.