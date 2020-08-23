No-one would deny coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the motor trade so far in 2020.

Closed showrooms, mass redundancies and dealers having to adapt to new, often alien working practices have made for chunky column inches.

But that’s not the case with Peter Vardy Ltd.

Peter Vardy, the man with his name over the door of 20 new and used car showrooms across Scotland, has survived the worst of the coronavirus pandemic by concentrating on two things: Looking after his workers and embracing the changing landscape of car retail.

In a fascinating interview in the digital Issue 150 of Car Dealer Magazine – which you can read now by clicking above – Vardy chats about the future of car retailing and how he’s taken on the ambitious task of teaching the next generation crucial leadership skills.

It’s not just Peter Vardy though, as Issue 150 is packed with content…

News

As ever, we’ve rounded up the essential bits of industry news into an easy-to-digest package. You’ll find news affecting dealers, businesses as a whole, and the car buying public.

Investigations

This month we’ve got the crystal ball out once again to try and predict the future of used car prices. Experts from across the industry give their thoughts on if or when the current demand will ease.

With the imminent departure of Mitsubishi from Europe, we’ve also take a look at what other brands could be disappearing from our shores in the wake of difficult trading times.

Columnists

James Baggott and James Litton ponder where Mitsubishi went wrong

Big Mike on how cheap used cars could be our saviour

Suppliers

Gallagher discusses how to steer your way through mergers and acquisitions

Autogylm explain the opportunities their uniquely British Lifeshine products

Heycar on how they’re injecting some positivity into car buyers

And much more including first drives of the latest cars hitting your showrooms and a round-up of the fascinating guests who’ve appeared on Car Dealer Live.

