Peter Vardy Group expands MG portfolio after buying Gillanders Motors franchises

The Peter Vardy Group has expanded its MG portfolio after buying the marque’s Aberdeen and Peterhead franchises from Gillanders Motors.

They’re the latest addition to its MG portfolio, following last month’s launch of two MG dealerships in Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy.

The Aberdeen showroom opened yesterday, and CEO Peter Vardy said: ‘We are delighted to add MG Aberdeen to our portfolio of MG locations and can’t wait to welcome new and existing customers to the MG brand at our Lang Stracht dealership.

‘MG has a rich history and a strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality, innovative and affordable vehicles and we are confident that this addition to our dealerships will resonate with our customers.

‘I want to take this opportunity to thank the Gillanders team and our internal teams for making this acquisition possible. Exciting times lie ahead for our group.’

The new dealerships will showcase the line-up of the latest MG models, from EVs to SUVs and saloons, as well as featuring state-of-the-art servicing facilities.

Peter Vardy Group has 14 sites across Scotland, representing brands that also include Porsche, Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW, Mini and Ora, as well as having its own-brand used cars operation Carz.

Ranked 36th in our latest Car Dealer Top 100 of most profitable dealers, the group also owns online car finance broker CarMoney plus B2B and B2C leasing and rental arm FlexAuto.

Pictured at top is the Kirkcaldy MG showroom

Peter Vardy will be a headline interviewee at our Car Dealer Live conference in Gaydon on March 7, 2024. Get your tickets here.