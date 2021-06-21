Peter Vardy raises £100,000 for disabled children’s charity

Peter Vardy raised more than £100,000 for a disabled children’s charity in just two years, it has been confirmed.

The Scottish dealership group selected The Yard as its official charity partner in 2019 and 2020 and the arrangement proved hugely beneficial for the organisation.

The service supports disabled children, young people and their families through adventure play in Edinburgh, Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

As part of the deal, anyone purchasing a car from the group’s Mini/BMW and Vauxhall dealerships in Edinburgh or CarStore Dundee was invited to donate £10 to The Yard, with the firm matching that donation.

During 2019, a total of £60,000 was raised, boosted by a further £31,250 in 2020.

The Peter Vardy Foundation’s ‘One Child’ campaign also ploughed a staggering £90,000 into the service.

As well as financial contributions, Peter Vardy staff took part in various activities and challenges organised by The Yard.

They also donated countless prizes for fundraising events and offered to help out wherever possible – including painting fences and doing gardening work.

Peter Vardy said: ‘We had been long-time supporters of The Yard and the fantastic service they provided for children and young people and their families so when it came to choosing which charities to support for our 2019/20 One Child Programme, The Yard was a natural choice.

‘Our teams in Edinburgh and Dundee were delighted to support such an amazing charity and threw themselves into raising additional funds with dealership events and volunteering.

‘Giving back is a huge part of our business – our group purpose is ‘We Sell To Give’ and 10 per cent of our profits are donated annually.

‘We are looking forward to continuing to support the amazing work of The Yard in the future.’

Jenny MacDonald, director of development atThe Yard added, ‘We are exceptionally grateful for Peter Vardy’s support.

‘As well as their financial contribution as a group, we would like to thank their extremely generous customers whose donations are making a real difference to families in need right on their doorstep.

‘The level of support is particularly impressive during 2020 when garages were closed for long periods due to Covid.

‘However, it’s not just about the money – we are truly humbled by the generosity and kindness shown by Peter Vardy staff throughout these last few years.

‘They really have gone well beyond our expectations, donating hundreds of hours of staff time and helping with so many of our events and activities, whether dressing up as an Elf for a Christmas party, helping out at volunteer days or painting our fences.

‘They have made a tremendous difference to our everyday activities and the families we support.’