Petrol prices reach eight-year high despite fall in inflation rate

Petrol prices reached an eight-year high last month despite the fact the UK’s rate of inflation fell by half a per cent.

The Office of National Statistics says that inflation fell to two per cent in July – down from a three-year high of 2.5 per cent in June.

The rate may well have dipped below the two per cent mark had it not been for petrol prices remaining stubbornly high.

Petrol cost an average of 132.6 pence per litre in July, compared with 111.4 pence per litre a year earlier, when the country was emerging from the first national lockdown.

The figure is the highest recorded since September 2013.

Despite inflation cooling overall, analysts still voiced concerns over future pressures.

There is a strong belief among experts that inflation could be on the rise again later in the year.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said: ‘Fall in year-on-year inflation last month masks the strength of inflationary pressures currently within the UK economy.

‘We expect inflation to accelerate further during the rest of this year, rising significantly above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target, as supply chains remain under strain faced with a strong rebound in demand.’