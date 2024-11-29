Pitch perfect: Mon Motors Bristol car dealer creates rap about Volkswagen Polo

Car dealership Mon Motors found an innovative new way to tell customers about new offers, with one sales executive creating a rap about the Volkswagen Polo.

The Mon Motors Volkswagen Bristol branch released a video of sales executive Tommy Parker performing his rap with a fantastic response on social media.

In the rap, Parker says: ‘All I want is a five-door Polo. Can you do me a deal on the low though?’

The video received a fantastic response from people across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

You can watch the full video by clicking play below.

Robin Lewis, head of business at Mon Motors Volkswagen Bristol, said: ‘This whole thing came about during a conversation at a morning sales meeting where we were looking and discussing current offers, stock and opportunity.

‘Little did we know that our traditional thinking, bearing in mind the management team have decades of experience, had narrowed and consisted of traditional proven marketing channels, and the mention of a ‘rap’ was initially laughed off.

‘The sales team then nudged Tommy who had clearly exposed them to sample of his Volkswagen Polo rap, and Tommy jumped at the chance. He grabbed his phone and hit the play button, and did his thing.’

He continued: ‘The response from the team was amazing, and it wasn’t a difficult decision to decide to share this on social media.

‘I don’t think anyone expected the response and reach that this has achieved, and Tommy has physical grown in confidence over the last few days.’

In the Polo rap video Parker braves the cold weather and still manages to cover the great benefits of the Polo Match, sales process and features in a unique and unforgettable style.

‘We are a business that actively encourage recruitment from outside of the normal defined process, and hold several ‘skills days’ annually, where we look to attract enthusiastic individuals from very different backgrounds, who will have no experience in the motor industry,’ explained Lewis.

‘Tommy was one of the successful candidates and is clearly a star of the future.

‘Who knows what our team will deliver next time, however everyone has hidden talents, no ideas are laughed at however unusual or non-traditional, and our responsibility is to encourage every team member to have a voice..

‘Great work Tommy and we are proud of you.’

Mon Motors marketing executive Garin Davies added: ‘As a marketer within the automotive industry, finding fresh and engaging ways to advertise can often feel like a creative challenge.

‘It’s essential to think outside the box and deliver campaigns that truly capture attention. Tommy’s idea to create a rap video to promote our enhanced Volkswagen Polo Match offer was a perfect example of this out-of-the-box thinking.

‘It was innovative, unexpected, and unlike anything we’ve attempted before, and it proved to be massively successful over social media.

‘Tommy is an invaluable asset to Mon Motors, and we’re excited to see what other innovative ideas the team at Bristol have in the works!’