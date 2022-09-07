Log in

News

Plans submitted for new Aston Martin dealership in the Midlands

  • Aston Martin applies for new dealership in Shirley
  • Development would create as many as 35 new jobs
  • Proposals to be considered by councillors today (Sept 7)

Time 1:14 pm, September 7, 2022

Plans have been submitted for a new Aston Martin dealership in the Midlands, creating up to 35 new jobs.

Proposals have been put forward for a luxury showroom and workshop in Shirley, with Solihull Council to consider the request later today (Sept 7).

The British marque has applied to build premises on Statford Road that will offer servicing, MOTs, testing, repairs, new parts and valeting.

Advert

It is also seeking permission to build a 42-space car park as part of the project, which is expected to create an initial 30 jobs with five more to follow once operations are up and running, according to Birmingham Live.

Solihull Council planning documents say: ‘The proposed new car dealership site is relatively small but it is likely to be attractive to a specialist car dealership given its prominent position along the Stratford Road adjacent to existing successful car dealerships and has been taken on by Aston Martin.

‘The proposal would support a number of jobs during the construction phase of the scheme.

‘Whilst it is difficult to quantify the number of jobs created, the proposal would support a significant number of trades that would be involved in the construction process.’

Advert

If approved, the project would be the second dealership to be given the green light in the area over recent months.

Back in July, the council gave permission for a Jaguar Land Rover dealership to be built a stone’s throw from the Aston Martin site.

The proposed location is also adjacent to existing Honda and Audi dealerships.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190