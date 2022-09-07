Plans submitted for new Aston Martin dealership in the Midlands

Plans have been submitted for a new Aston Martin dealership in the Midlands, creating up to 35 new jobs.

Proposals have been put forward for a luxury showroom and workshop in Shirley, with Solihull Council to consider the request later today (Sept 7).

The British marque has applied to build premises on Statford Road that will offer servicing, MOTs, testing, repairs, new parts and valeting.

It is also seeking permission to build a 42-space car park as part of the project, which is expected to create an initial 30 jobs with five more to follow once operations are up and running, according to Birmingham Live.

Solihull Council planning documents say: ‘The proposed new car dealership site is relatively small but it is likely to be attractive to a specialist car dealership given its prominent position along the Stratford Road adjacent to existing successful car dealerships and has been taken on by Aston Martin.

‘The proposal would support a number of jobs during the construction phase of the scheme.

‘Whilst it is difficult to quantify the number of jobs created, the proposal would support a significant number of trades that would be involved in the construction process.’

If approved, the project would be the second dealership to be given the green light in the area over recent months.

Back in July, the council gave permission for a Jaguar Land Rover dealership to be built a stone’s throw from the Aston Martin site.

The proposed location is also adjacent to existing Honda and Audi dealerships.