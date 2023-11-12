Polestar hosts special event to show off upcoming 5 electric saloon for the first time

Polestar has been showing off its upcoming 5 electric saloon for the first time at a special event in Los Angeles.

Up until now the highly-anticipated model has only been seen heavily disguised in full camouflage, including during several high-speed runs at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Now however, the Swedish brand has decided the time is right to display its latest creation to the world.

In its first appearance without any covering, the public were given their first sight of the car’s sleek, aerodynamically-influenced exterior.

The 5 is due to go on sale following the releases of the new Polestar 3 and 4 models which are set to hit the road next year.

It’s time for #PolestarDay. We kick things off with a keynote at 10.00 AM PT. Follow us here for highlights and a preview of the future of Polestar. pic.twitter.com/Ham21RK6Wb — Polestar (@PolestarCars) November 9, 2023

Polestar has also confirmed that the 5 will produce an impressive 874bhp from a dual-motor setup, while new ‘extreme fast charging’ technology could see 100 miles of range added in as little as five minutes.

This new charging technology comes through a collaboration between Polestar and charging firm Storedot.

It has already been stated that this system will be accessible with current battery technology, removing the need to develop brand-new battery systems instead.

The 5 adopts a long, saloon-car layout with a swept-back design that helps it to cut through the air as effectively as possible. Polestar hasn’t stated what kind of range the 5 will deliver, however.

Unveiled at the firm’s ‘Polestar Day’ in Los Angeles, the 5 sits on a brand-new scalable platform which is completely bespoke to Polestar, rather than adapted from an existing setup used within the wider Geely group – Polestar’s parent company.

From the 5, it looks set to underpin the 6 roadster, which is predicted to arrive in 2026.