Log in
Police carPolice car

News

Police call for witnesses after Audi S3 is stolen from car dealership

  • Two people broke into the dealership in the early hours of June 18
  • They then left with the stolen black Audi S3
  • Police call for witnesses who may have been in the area or have CCTV footage of the area at the time

Time 25 seconds ago

Police are calling for witnesses following a theft at a car dealership in the Scottish Borders.

The premises on Edinburgh Road in Peebles was broken into by two people who then made off with a black Audi S3.

The police believe they were heading in the direction of March Street.

Advert

The incident took place at 1.20am on Friday, June 18.

Scottish Police are now asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, particularly with CCTV or dashcam footage they can share, to get in contact with them.

Detective constable Andrew Forsyth of Galashiels Police Station said: ‘Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have information to come forward.

‘If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, or may have dashcam or private CCTV footage, then please get in touch.

Advert

‘Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0277 of 18 June or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51