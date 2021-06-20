Police call for witnesses after Audi S3 is stolen from car dealership

Police are calling for witnesses following a theft at a car dealership in the Scottish Borders.

The premises on Edinburgh Road in Peebles was broken into by two people who then made off with a black Audi S3.

The police believe they were heading in the direction of March Street.

The incident took place at 1.20am on Friday, June 18.

Scottish Police are now asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, particularly with CCTV or dashcam footage they can share, to get in contact with them.

Detective constable Andrew Forsyth of Galashiels Police Station said: ‘Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have information to come forward.

‘If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, or may have dashcam or private CCTV footage, then please get in touch.

‘Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0277 of 18 June or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’