Police hunting for woman who posed as customer to steal Audi from Winchester dealership

Police have launched an investigation after a woman posing as a customer stole an Audi RS3 from a car dealership in Winchester.

Hampshire Constabulary has issued CCTV images of the woman who made off with the vehicle from Eclipse Car Sales Ltd in the Colden Common area.

She is said to have told staff that she was interested in buying the car and was given the keys so she could take it for a test drive.

However, despite the Audi being fitted with test plates, the woman never returned and the car is yet to be recovered.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward as they look to identify the woman in the pictures.

A police statement said: ‘Do you recognise this woman? Officers would like to speak to her after a car was stolen from Eclipse Car Sales Ltd in Colden Common, Winchester.

‘At 4.10pm on Saturday, 26 November a woman entered Eclipse Car Sales Ltd on Main Road, Colden Common and asked to test drive an Audi RS3.

The woman was provided with a grey Audi RS3 on test plates. She drove off in the vehicle and did not return.

‘Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify the woman in this image. Do you know or recognise her?’

Anyone with information should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers.