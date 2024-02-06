Police hunting yob who damaged nine vehicles at franchised car dealership

Police are hunting for a yob who damaged nine vehicles at a franchised car dealership on the south coast.

Officers have released an image of a suspect they want to speak to after the attack on Edward Road, Eastbourne last Thursday (Feb 1).

Sussex Police have not confirmed which business was involved, but the street is home to both Yeomans Toyota Eastbourne and Caffyns Eastbourne Audi.

Officers say that the cars which were damaged were a mix of new stock and vehicles belonging to staff.

They are now asking for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘Police investigating reports of criminal damage have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to.

‘Damage was reported to nine vehicles in Edward Road, Eastbourne, outside business premises there.

‘The incident happened at about 2pm on Thursday, February 1, and included both new vehicles and staff vehicles at the site.

‘Officers have launched an investigation and want witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

‘In particular they have issued an image of a man they wish to trace in connection with the investigation.’

Anyone who recognises the man or knows his whereabouts has been asked to contact Sussex Police, quoting the serial 735 of 01/02.