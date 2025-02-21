Police launch investigation into Vertu ‘eco-terrorists’ as attackers slam ‘fossil fuel death machines’

Police have officially launched an investigation into so-called ‘eco-terrorists’ who targeted two Vertu Land Rover sites with ‘mindless’ attacks.

Car Dealer reported earlier this week how Vertu Land Rover Exeter and Vertu Land Rover Truro had fallen victim to environmental campaigners.

The protestors drilled holes into the tyres of several vehicles, meaning that they had to be replaced, much to the fury of Vertu boss Robert Forrester.

In response to the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police have now confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for the force told Car Dealer: ‘Police are seeking information regarding criminal damage to a number of SUV vehicles in Exeter and Truro.

‘The incidents happened at Vertu Motors on Matford Way, Exeter and Cornwall Business Park, Truro on Monday 17 February.

‘If anyone has any witnessed anything, has CCTV or doorbell camera footage that captures anything suspicious in regard to this, please contact us.’

As reported by Car Dealer on Tuesday, a campaign group called ‘OilSabs’ has claimed responsibility for the incident, posting a video of someone appearing to drill holes in tyres on social media.

The clip was met with widespread condemnation online, with Forrester labelling the group ‘eco-terrorists’. Others described the action as ‘misguided’ and ‘counterproductive’.

Let me know when you get convicted and which prison you end up in! You created an environmental problem. Well done. https://t.co/C1qjif4RHy — Robert Forrester (@vertumotorsCEO) February 17, 2025

Now, one of the perpetrators has come forward to give his own side of the story, in which he described SUVs as ‘fossil fuel death machines’.

The unnamed father-of-two said: ‘SUVs kill kids, they pollute our air and they are an enormous contribution to global heating.

‘We’ve seen the wildfires in California, the floods in Valencia, the storms hitting the UK; climate breakdown is here.

‘I can’t sit by and let these fossil fuel death machines threaten our children.’

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the campaign group told CornwallLive: ‘Transport is the biggest emitting sector in GB, cars are the biggest part of that sector.

‘SUVs are the biggest and worst polluting cars. Over 62% of new cars sold in GB last year were SUVs. SUVs are bigger and heavier than other cars, they are more polluting and use more fuel. This makes them a disaster for our climate.’

Anyone with any information or footage which could help the police in their investigation should call 101, quoting reference 50250041245.