‘Feeling tyred’: ‘Eco-terrorists’ carry out ‘mindless’ attacks on Vertu Land Rover dealerships

  • Cars have their tyres drilled at Vertu Land Rover sites in Exeter and Truro
  • Boss Robert Forrester labels vandals ‘eco-terrorists’
  • Environmental campaign group ‘OilSabs’ claims responsibility for incidents

Time 9:57 am, February 18, 2025

So-called ‘eco-terrorists’ have targeted two Vertu Land Rover sites in the South West of England.

That is according to the Car Dealer Top 100 group’s CEO, Robert Forrester, who has apologised to customers for any inconvenience.

Multiple vehicles at Vertu Land Rover Exeter and Vertu Land Rover Truro had their tyres drilled on Sunday night (Feb 16), rendering them unusable.

Forrester says that several tyres were ‘destroyed’ during the attacks, which are believed to have been the work of environmental campaigners.

On social media, an account named ‘OilSabs’ claimed responsibility for the incident, alongside a video of someone appearing to make drill holes in tyres.

The account has just 12 followers on X and the video was its first ever post.

Taking credit for the vandalism, it said: ‘Tyres drilled today @ Bristol, Exeter & Truro Land Rover.

‘We sabotage infrastructure & systems which support production, development, distribution & burning of fossil fuels.

‘SUVs = 62% of GB sales 2024 “SUVs kill kids, pollute air & contribute to global heating.’

The post came in for strong criticism from Forrester, who accused the group of ‘creating an environmental problem’.

Forester previously said: ‘Last night our Land Rover dealerships in Exeter and Truro were attacked presumably by eco terrorists and multiple vehicles tyres destroyed. We are sorry for any disruption to clients.’

Others also hit out at the attackers, claiming that their actions were ‘counterproductive’.

Ex motor trader, Bruce Beaton, wrote: ‘Mindless and counterproductive to whatever cult [they] follow.

‘The tyres will be replaced at huge cost and resultant emissions created in the manufacturing process. Me thinks this is jealousy wrapped up in eco clothing.

‘Current JLR outputs are less than a Mini in a past life.’


Car Dealer has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for comment.

