Police launch manhunt after yobs in balaclavas set fire to DVLA vehicle in ‘brazen’ attack

A police investigation is underway after yobs set fire to a DVLA vehicle in a ‘brazen attack’ on a busy street.

The incident, which took place yesterday (Aug 6) saw two balaclava-wearing thugs attacking the parked car with weapons and smashing the windows, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The pair then forced the driver from his position behind the wheel, doused the vehicle in an accelerant and set it alight.

They both then fled the scene, on Main Street in Bushmills, before authorities arrived at the scene.

Police have confirmed that nobody was injured but say the shocking incident was a ‘violent attack government property’.

They are now appealing for the public’s help in identifying those responsible. Officers say one of men was wearing dark clothes while the other was in a grey tracksuit.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: ‘This was a brazen and violent attack on this vehicle which is Government property.

‘This was in broad daylight in a busy Bushmills at the height of the tourism season.

‘This arson attack, which has destroyed this public vehicle, also put a number of nearby businesses and members of the public at risk should the fire have spread.

‘The driver, who was not injured, would understandably be in shock following this ordeal.

‘Our investigation is underway and we need the public’s assistance. The area of Main Street would have been busy at this time and we’d ask anyone who witnessed anything or has information on the two men, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us.’

Anyone with information on the attack should dial 101, quoting incident number 481 06/08/24. Alternatively they can get in contact with Crimestoppers.