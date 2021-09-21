Police release CCTV in hope of identifying thief who stole VW Golf from car dealership

Police investigating the theft of a VW Golf from a car dealership in Essex have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

Cops in Kelvedon are currently trying to find out who stole the hatchback from the forecourt of a dealership earlier this year.

A 39-year-old man from Colchester and a 31-year-old man from Stratford have been investigated on suspicion of burglary but have now been eliminated from the investigation.

After studying the dealership’s CCTV, officers have now spotted another suspect and are appealing for the public to help them identify him.

Police have released grainy shots from the site’s security camera in the hope that someone will be able to reveal who stole the Golf.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: ‘Do you recognise this man?

‘We want to speak to him in connection with a burglary in which a Volkswagen Golf was stolen from a car dealership in Station Road, Kelverdon.

‘A 39-year-old man from Colchester and a 31-year-old man from Stratford have been investigated on suspicion of burglary and they have now been eliminated from the investigation.

‘We have been progressing our enquiries since the incident was reported on 25 April and we are now in a position to release images of a man we are looking to identify.

‘We appreciate they are not the clearest pictures but hope someone is able to recognise him.’

Anyone with information that could be of use to the investigation should contact Essex police immediately, quoting reference 42/77678/21.

Pic: Essex Police