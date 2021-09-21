Log in
CCTV of suspected Car thief released by Essex policeCCTV of suspected Car thief released by Essex police

News

Police release CCTV in hope of identifying thief who stole VW Golf from car dealership

  • Police in Essex release CCTV image of suspected car thief
  • Officers believe suspect stole a VW Golf from a car dealership in Kelvedon earlier this year
  • Anyone who recognises man should contact Essex Police

Time 7 seconds ago

Police investigating the theft of a VW Golf from a car dealership in Essex have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

Cops in Kelvedon are currently trying to find out who stole the hatchback from the forecourt of a dealership earlier this year.

A 39-year-old man from Colchester and a 31-year-old man from Stratford have been investigated on suspicion of burglary but have now been eliminated from the investigation.

Advert

After studying the dealership’s CCTV, officers have now spotted another suspect and are appealing for the public to help them identify him.

Police have released grainy shots from the site’s security camera in the hope that someone will be able to reveal who stole the Golf.

CCTV of suspected Car thief released by Essex police

A spokesman for Essex Police said: ‘Do you recognise this man?

‘We want to speak to him in connection with a burglary in which a Volkswagen Golf was stolen from a car dealership in Station Road, Kelverdon.

Advert

‘A 39-year-old man from Colchester and a 31-year-old man from Stratford have been investigated on suspicion of burglary and they have now been eliminated from the investigation.

‘We have been progressing our enquiries since the incident was reported on 25 April and we are now in a position to release images of a man we are looking to identify.

‘We appreciate they are not the clearest pictures but hope someone is able to recognise him.’

Anyone with information that could be of use to the investigation should contact Essex police immediately, quoting reference 42/77678/21.

Pic: Essex Police

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51