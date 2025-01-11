Log in

Car News

Porsche adds to 911 range with new Carrera S which is ‘most dynamic’ ever

  • New Porsche 911 Carrera S is the ‘most dynamic’ ever, says German marque
  • Upgraded 3.0-litre flat-six engine gets more power than before
  • Prices set to start at £119,800

Time 9:00 am, January 11, 2025

Porsche’s 911 range is getting a new addition after the German brand introduced a new Carrera S model.

The latest car sits between the 911 Carrera and Carrera GTS, in the famous range and has been given ‘enhanced performance and driving dynamics’ over its predecessor.

It also boasts additional equipment and more than the old car, thanks to a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six ‘Boxer’ engine, which produces 473bhp and 530Nm of torque, an uplift of just under 30bhp compared with the previous model.

Advert

Porsche says that the increase has come through new turbochargers and upgraded cooling and, as a result, the Carrera S will now go from 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 191mph.

All versions of the S get an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, too.

Porsche has also upgraded the level of standard equipment that comes on the Carrera S, with highlights including 20/21-inch staggered alloy wheels, a sports exhaust system with silver-finished tailpipes and Porsche’s Torque Vectoring Plus system which intelligently moves power around the wheels via electronic control.

Advert

You’ll get the same upgraded brakes as the GTS model, too, with 408mm front and 380mm rear discs included as standard.

Inside, the Carrera S has black leather upholstery as standard and all cars come as a two-seater first and foremost – though the rear seats can be added back in at no extra charge.

All cars also get Matrix LED headlights and a wireless smartphone charging pad, though numerous options – such as a lift system to help navigate speedbumps or upgraded HD Matrix LED headlights – can also be added.

Available in both Coupe or Cabriolet guises, the new Carrera S starts from £119,800 for the former and £129,800 for the later with both available to order now.

Jack Evans's avatar

Jack Evans is the head of editorial for Car Dealer parent company Blackball Media. An experienced motoring journalist, he covers the latest car launches, motoring news and produces a variety of features for this website.



More stories...

Motors Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108