Porsche adds to 911 range with new Carrera S which is ‘most dynamic’ ever

Porsche’s 911 range is getting a new addition after the German brand introduced a new Carrera S model.

The latest car sits between the 911 Carrera and Carrera GTS, in the famous range and has been given ‘enhanced performance and driving dynamics’ over its predecessor.

It also boasts additional equipment and more than the old car, thanks to a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six ‘Boxer’ engine, which produces 473bhp and 530Nm of torque, an uplift of just under 30bhp compared with the previous model.

Porsche says that the increase has come through new turbochargers and upgraded cooling and, as a result, the Carrera S will now go from 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 191mph.

All versions of the S get an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, too.

Porsche has also upgraded the level of standard equipment that comes on the Carrera S, with highlights including 20/21-inch staggered alloy wheels, a sports exhaust system with silver-finished tailpipes and Porsche’s Torque Vectoring Plus system which intelligently moves power around the wheels via electronic control.

You’ll get the same upgraded brakes as the GTS model, too, with 408mm front and 380mm rear discs included as standard.

Inside, the Carrera S has black leather upholstery as standard and all cars come as a two-seater first and foremost – though the rear seats can be added back in at no extra charge.

All cars also get Matrix LED headlights and a wireless smartphone charging pad, though numerous options – such as a lift system to help navigate speedbumps or upgraded HD Matrix LED headlights – can also be added.

Available in both Coupe or Cabriolet guises, the new Carrera S starts from £119,800 for the former and £129,800 for the later with both available to order now.