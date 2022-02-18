Porsche gives Macan SUV the Touring treatment

Porsche has given the Touring treatment to its Macan SUV.

The Macan T has a more dynamic focus and will sit between the standard Macan and Macan S.

A 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine makes 261bhp and 400Nm of torque.

That engine is mated to a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch transmission plus an all-wheel-drive system, which together result in a 0-60mph time of 6.2 seconds.

It’s the only Porsche to have steel suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard and is 15mm lower than regular models as well, with more rigid anti-roll bars on the front axle, all aimed at improving handling.

Meanwhile, opting for the adaptive air suspension offers an extra drop of 10mm.

Porsche says it’s given it an ‘athletic design’ plus equipment that focuses on a sporty driving style.

To make it stand out, Agate Grey Metallic paint is on various details, such as the wing mirrors, roof spoiler and rear logos.

Other additions include sports exhausts, gloss black window trims plus 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the Macan T are heated sports seats plus an exclusive leather upholstery based on the black leather package, while the exterior’s contrasting colour is also brought inside for some neat touches.

Standard equipment includes a multi-function GT heated sports steering wheel and Sport Chrono stopwatch on the dash. The wheel can also be upgraded to a Race-Tex and carbon-fibre trim.

The Touring is based on the facelifted Macan introduced in 2021, which saw a new centre console with a glass look plus touch-sensitive surface and a 10.9-inch infotainment display.

Prices begin at £53,970, with deliveries starting this spring.