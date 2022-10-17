Porsche makes Reading showroom its first Destination centre in UK

Reading’s Porsche showroom has had a major makeover to reopen as the UK’s first Destination Porsche centre.

The Calcot site has been a prominent feature of the local landscape for more than 35 years, but its profile is now set to be raised even further.

The showroom has more than doubled in area to over 2,000 square metres, allowing up to 31 Porsche cars to be showcased. Meanwhile, the number of staff has also risen to 58.

The new centre has distinctive red swathes in its exterior aluminium façade, while inside, the new showroom environment immerses visitors into the brand experience.

A new, large glass window partition gives a view into the workshop, allowing the aftersales area to become part of the showroom.

The service department has six more ramps, too, in a workshop extension, taking the total to 18.

Two direct dialogue bays allow a 1:1 walkaround of a car guided by a technician, so customers can be briefed on the condition of brake pads, wheels and tyres plus bodywork, while a diagnostic check tells them of the scope of work ahead of any repairs being undertaken.

One bay now has a fast lane facility that uses bodywork cameras and automatic tyre-tread analysis technology.

Marco Schubert, Porsche AG vice-president for the Europe region, said: ‘With the new Destination Porsche retail concept, we are responding to changing customer needs.

‘Our broader model range is inviting new visitors through our doors, and we need to adopt a flexible approach to support their needs.

‘On top of this, the wish for individualisation by owners means a higher degree of personal customisation than ever before.

‘Add to this our rich history and our long tradition in motorsport, we have many stories to tell, so we are designing our Porsche Centres to be meeting places for customers, friends and fans.’

Adam Flint, MD of Porsche Retail Group, added: ‘Everyone at Porsche Centre Reading is proud of our new home and we look forward to welcoming customers to the first Destination Porsche in the UK.

‘The centre’s stunning architecture and state-of-the-art facilities will help support our fans and enthusiasts as they follow their Porsche dream.’

Porsche Centre Reading is one of five centres within the Porsche Retail Group, with the others in west London, Guildford, Hatfield and Mayfair. Porsche Retail Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche Cars GB.