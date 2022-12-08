Log in

Porsche named UK’s least reliable car brand in list dominated by premium marques

  • Warrantywise reveals the least reliable used car brands in the UK
  • Porsche comes out on top with list dominated by premium brands
  • The likes of Land Rover, Jaguar, Audi, BMW and Mercedes all feature
Time 9:21 am, December 8, 2022

Porsche has been named as the least reliable car brand in the UK in a list dominated by premium manufacturers.

Data compiled by Warrantywise, analysed over 131,000 extended car warranty plans to compile a list of the least reliable makes on British roads.

Each brand was given a total score out of 100 with Porsche achieving the lowest score by a significant margin.

The German firm scored just 35.1/100, placing it well short of second-placed Land Rover which scored 40.2/100.

The highest repair costs reported on Porsche models was £10,784.60, which was actually at the cheaper end of the scale compared to some other manufacturers on the list.

The priciest repair on second-placed Land Rover came to a whopping £23,889.53, while Jaguar, which came third, had a highest repair cost of £16,990.02.

Also on the most unreliable list was Alfa Romeo (52.4/100); Audi (58.6/100); BMW (59.8/100) and Mercedes-Benz (60.4/100).

The list was completed by Vauxhall (68/100); Volvo (68.9/100) and Mitsubishi (69.4/100).

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said: ‘Premium prices really do make for premium costs, as is evident from the data in the Reliability Index.

‘With more technology in high-end cars than ever before, we suppose it’s only natural that they require a bit more TLC than normal.

‘As the concept of luxury has expanded and become more available to a wider audience, high-end supercars are clearly still in high demand.

‘One way of ensuring that your pride and joy is safe and affordable in the long run is by purchasing a warranty, and we always strive to make sure our customers have the best possible service and product.’

The full list can be seen below…

1. Porsche

RTOTY 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 image from CD 165

Highest repair cost: £10,784.60

Reliability score: 35.1

2. Land Rover

Highest repair cost: £23,889.53

Reliability score: 40.2

3. Jaguar

Highest repair cost: £16,990.02

Reliability score: 48.2

4. Alfa Romeo

Highest repair cost: £6,760.32

Reliability score: 52.4

5. Audi

Audi RS 4 via PA

Highest repair cost: £17,212.42

Reliability score: 58.6

6. BMW

BMW M3 main image via PA

Highest repair cost: £19,678.80

Reliability score: 59.8

7. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes S Class on the road

Highest repair cost: £23,302.20

Reliability score: 60.4

8. Vauxhall

Highest repair cost: £8,368.80

Reliability score: 68.0

9. Volvo

Volvo C40 Recharge driving

Highest repair cost: £9,633.60

Reliability score: 68.9

10. Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Outlander

Highest repair cost: £9,003.91

Reliability score: 69.4

