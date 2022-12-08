Porsche named UK’s least reliable car brand in list dominated by premium marques

Porsche has been named as the least reliable car brand in the UK in a list dominated by premium manufacturers.

Data compiled by Warrantywise, analysed over 131,000 extended car warranty plans to compile a list of the least reliable makes on British roads.

Each brand was given a total score out of 100 with Porsche achieving the lowest score by a significant margin.

The German firm scored just 35.1/100, placing it well short of second-placed Land Rover which scored 40.2/100.

The highest repair costs reported on Porsche models was £10,784.60, which was actually at the cheaper end of the scale compared to some other manufacturers on the list.

The priciest repair on second-placed Land Rover came to a whopping £23,889.53, while Jaguar, which came third, had a highest repair cost of £16,990.02.

Also on the most unreliable list was Alfa Romeo (52.4/100); Audi (58.6/100); BMW (59.8/100) and Mercedes-Benz (60.4/100).

The list was completed by Vauxhall (68/100); Volvo (68.9/100) and Mitsubishi (69.4/100).

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said: ‘Premium prices really do make for premium costs, as is evident from the data in the Reliability Index.

‘With more technology in high-end cars than ever before, we suppose it’s only natural that they require a bit more TLC than normal.

‘As the concept of luxury has expanded and become more available to a wider audience, high-end supercars are clearly still in high demand.

‘One way of ensuring that your pride and joy is safe and affordable in the long run is by purchasing a warranty, and we always strive to make sure our customers have the best possible service and product.’

The full list can be seen below…

1. Porsche

Highest repair cost: £10,784.60

Reliability score: 35.1

2. Land Rover

Highest repair cost: £23,889.53

Reliability score: 40.2

3. Jaguar

Highest repair cost: £16,990.02

Reliability score: 48.2

4. Alfa Romeo

Highest repair cost: £6,760.32

Reliability score: 52.4

5. Audi

Highest repair cost: £17,212.42

Reliability score: 58.6

6. BMW

Highest repair cost: £19,678.80

Reliability score: 59.8

7. Mercedes-Benz

Highest repair cost: £23,302.20

Reliability score: 60.4

8. Vauxhall

Highest repair cost: £8,368.80

Reliability score: 68.0

9. Volvo

Highest repair cost: £9,633.60

Reliability score: 68.9

10. Mitsubishi

Highest repair cost: £9,003.91

Reliability score: 69.4