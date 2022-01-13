Porsche sold more Taycans than 911s in 2021

Porsche shifted more electric Taycan models in 2021 than 911s, the German firm has said.

The sports car maker confirmed total sales were 301,915 units, up by 11 per cent worldwide on 2020, as its resisted supply difficulties which have affected other carmakers.

The Taycan is the first of the firm’s next-generation electric vehicles and was introduced in 2019.

In its first full year on sale about 20,000 units were shifted, but that more than doubled to 41,296 in 2021 – a figure which meant it sailed past the 38,464 units of the 911.

Detlev von Platen, board member for sales and marketing at Porsche, said: ‘Despite the challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic we have been working hard to enable more customers than ever before to fulfil their dream of owning a Porsche.

‘Demand remains high and our order books are looking very robust, so we start 2022 full of momentum and confidence in all regions of the world.’

Porsche says its sales increased in every market it operates, with growth particularly high in the USA, where sales topped 70,000 units, up 22 per cent.

China, though, remains the largest market, with an increase of nine per cent taking deliveries over 95,000.

Demand in Europe was strong with an increase of seven per cent to 86,160.

However, Porsche says this region is particularly interesting because of the amount of electrified models – 40 per cent of European sales were either electric or plug-in hybrid.

Detlev von Platen added: ‘The overall result is very promising and shows the strategy to further electrify our fleet is working and is in line with demand and the preferences of our customers.

‘At the same time, unit sales are not the decisive factor for us. Rather, we want to stand for exclusive and unique customer experiences and will continue to expand these worldwide.’